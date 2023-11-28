Game On For High School Football With The 2023 BlueCross Bowl In Chattanooga

The BlueCross Bowl is the ultimate high school football event in Tennessee, bringing together 18 teams to battle for nine state championships.

Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., has partnered with Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) to host the return of the Tennessee state high school football championships, the 2023 BlueCross Bowl, for the third year.

Chattanooga will welcome over 22,000 athletes and fans, leaving an estimated impact exceeding $3 million in our community. This championship continues to be a cornerstone among the many championship events held in Chattanooga, further fueling its desired reputation as Tennessee’s Title Town.

Local teams competing in this year’s event include Baylor, Boyd Buchanan, McCallie, and South Pittsburg. A full schedule can be found here.

The games will be played between November 30 and December 2 at Finley Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online now at GoFan.co/TSSAA. Online early bird tickets are $12 each, covering admission to all three games on the ticket date. Tickets purchased at the gate are $15 each.

Chattanooga Sports is seeking individual and group volunteers to be part of Chattanooga's championship traditions by assisting with various event duties. Learn more and become a volunteer online.

To ensure a hassle-free, game day experience, find all you need to know before you go cheer on your team. Visit BlueCrossBowl.com to verify designated parking lots, review the stadium bag policy, find directions with road closures, and more.