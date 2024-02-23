Hamilton County Schools Celebrates 18 Schools For Achieving Reward School Designation

Hamilton County Schools is proud to announce and celebrate the remarkable achievements of 18 schools that have been honored as Reward Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. The Reward School status is awarded for excellence and progress across all indicators from the previous school year.

“As we said earlier this year, our schools are excellent,” remarked HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “This achievement is just another example of the success and quality of our schools. I am extremely proud of our teachers, students, families, and staff for their hard work to ensure success at all levels.”

Aligned with the district's strategic plan Opportunity 2030, Hamilton County Schools is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that every student learns, belongs, and receives the support they need to succeed. The recognition of these 18 schools as Reward Schools reflects the district's unwavering dedication to excellence, and HCS is excited to continue supporting and celebrating the success of all our schools and students.

“Reward Schools are one measure that can tell us our students and schools are succeeding,” said HCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart. “Our students in Hamilton County are growing and learning. We are committed to

continuing this standard of excellence as we work to graduate students who are life-ready and model our Portrait of a Graduate.”

The Reward School designation is a testament to the achievements of teachers, students, staff, and administrators who have worked consistently to create a supportive environment for learning and growth. Their commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering a culture of continuous improvement reflects the district’s value that all students deserve care and attention while receiving a high-quality education.

“I remain proud and impressed by the work of our schools in Hamilton County,” said Joe Smith, Hamilton County Board of Education Chairman. “We know our students are capable of great things. The School Board will continue to support our students, families, and staff in this work, and we look forward to seeing our students continue to thrive.”

Hamilton County Schools aims to provide opportunities for all students, and Reward Schools are shining examples of the district's mission to ensure that all children thrive and experience a future without limits.

Reward Schools