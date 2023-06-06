Hamilton County Students Advance To National History Day Competition

Twelve Hamilton County students who placed first or second in their categories at this year’s Tennessee History Day competition will represent Tennessee at the National History Day competition.

After competing in regional contests across the state, 217 students participated in this year’s Tennessee History Day competition, held April 15. Out of 124 group and individual projects submitted, 62 students advanced to the National History Day competition, 92 students earned medals and 16 students received special prizes.

The Hamilton County award winners from the Tennessee History Day competition are:

1st Place in the Senior Group Exhibit

Project: Bill Russell: Breaking Records and Racial Stigmas

By: Griff Millner, Nic Spangler

From: McCallie School, Chattanooga

Educator: Duke Richey

1st Place in the Senior Group Performance

Project: Graffiti: An American Artform

By: Drake Williams, Henry Absher, Jack Searby

From: McCallie School, Chattanooga

Educator: Duke Richey

1st Place in the Senior Individual Website

Project: A Crying Ecosystem: Rachel Carson's Frontier in Environmental Awareness.

By: Joshua Ellsworth

From: McCallie School, Chattanooga

Educator: Duke Richey

2nd Place in the Senior Group Performance

Project: Cleopatra

By: Caroline Carpenter, Ella Wiley, Mia Brunetz

From: Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga

Educator: Laura Foster

2nd Place in the Senior Individual Documentary

Project: The Vision For Africa

By: Joshua Mignott

From: McCallie School, Chattanooga

Educator: Duke Richey

2nd Place in the Senior Individual Exhibit

Project: The Printing Press: Crossing a Frontier

By: Lenore Sanders

From: Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga

Educator: Laura Foster

2nd Place in the Senior Individual Paper

Project: Pioneering a Frontier: James Willard Schultz Changing the American Perception of Native Americans

By: Shawn Huss

From: McCallie School, Chattanooga

Educator: Duke Richey

3rd Place in the Junior Individual Paper

Project: Maria Mitchell: the Ground Breaking Woman Scientist

By: Bea Burbank

From: Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga

Educator: Ralph Covino

3rd Place in the Junior Individual Performance

Project: History of Communication with Spirits

By: Emma Virginia Birnbaum

From: Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga

Educator: Ralph Covino

“Congratulations to all the talented students who participated in this year’s Tennessee History Day competition,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Good luck to the students advancing to compete in National History Day. I know you will proudly represent our great state.”

History Day is a year-long competition in which students in grades 6-12 submit group or individual projects about people and events of historical significance to be judged. These projects include dramatic performances, imaginative exhibits, multimedia documentaries, websites and research papers related to this year’s theme, Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.

“We were so impressed by the research, enthusiasm and creativity displayed by the students at Tennessee History Day this year,” said Tennessee History Day coordinator Nikki Ward. “It is a testament to their educators, as well as the tenacity of this group of scholars. We are so proud of our Tennessee students.”

The National History Day competition will be hosted at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, June 11-15. The top finishers in each category will earn prestigious awards and scholarships.

Tennessee History Day is coordinated by the Tennessee Historical Society and sponsored by the Tennessee Secretary of State, Humanities Tennessee, the Memorial Foundation and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Tennessee State Library & Archives volunteers and 70 others coordinated efforts to make this event possible. For more information about Tennessee History Day, visit tennesseehistory.org/tennessee-history-day.