Health Department Offering Back-To-School Immunizations And Vaccine Records

The Hamilton County Health Department encourages all parents/guardians of school-age children to ensure their child is up-to-date on all school-required immunizations before starting school in August of this year.

Children entering kindergarten and seventh grade at a Tennessee school are due for a new vaccine series. Immunization requirements for college entry vary by institution. College students, who received all recommended vaccines, including their meningitis booster, will meet all state-run college requirements. For a complete list of vaccinations required by age group, visit the TN Department of Health’s website.

“The start of the new school year is quickly approaching, and it is time to start planning for your back-to-school immunizations. Vaccines are the easiest way to ensure your child has a safe and healthy school year. Staying current on all necessary vaccines helps protect them and others from potentially life-threatening diseases,” says Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Miller.

Before classes begin, kindergarteners and new students enrolling in a Hamilton County School must provide schools with a Tennessee Immunization Certificate. All students entering seventh grade must provide the school with an updated state immunization certificate showing they have had the Tdap booster shot (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis). Please visit our website’s “Shot records request form” for children who are up-to-date on their school immunizations and need an immunization record.

Parents/guardians planning to vaccinate their child will need to bring a current valid ID, custody papers (If applicable), health insurance card (If applicable), and proof of child wellness physical (if applicable or required by the school).

All childhood Immunizations are available at the Health Department at 3rd Street and the Health Department at Birchwood. These services are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., with no appointment required. Usual Health Department charges apply, including a sliding fee schedule based on income. To learn more, please call 423-209-8383 or visit our website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.