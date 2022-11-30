LaPaz Food Drive Piñata Awarded To ChattState Engineering & Information Technologies Division

Chattanooga State’s Engineering and Information Technologies Division was awarded the LaPaz Piñata and a large bag of candies to share amongst students, faculty, and staff who collected more than 156 items of food for the LaPaz organization.

This is the first time in the club’s history that a division outside of Humanities won the Piñata.

The friendly annual competition between divisions, sponsored for the past 15 years by El Club de Español, collected a total of 725 items filling twenty-five boxes with full to overflowing food stuffs donated by the campus community. Each box contained masa flour, dry beans, and rice as well as a mixed variety of canned vegetables, fruits, and meats.

Some of the items donated this year were cases of multiple packages that the club could divide up. “If we counted all of those individual units, the total count would have been much higher,” said Dr. Katheryn Thompson, professor of Spanish and club sponsor. “These marvelously generous contributions really put us over the top in filling the boxes.”

In addition, after the boxes were filled, club members were able to donate the remaining assorted canned vegetables, beans, and rice to Chattanooga State’s Tiger Cupboard, which provides short-term emergency help to those who struggle with food insecurity.