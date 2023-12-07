In a surprising turn of events, McCallie School's long-time head football coach, Ralph Potter, has announced his decision to step down from his position as the head coach.

However, this departure doesn't mark the end of Potter's association with the team; instead, he will be taking on a new role as the defensive coordinator. Simultaneously, the school has appointed Joel Bradford, an alumnus of McCallie in 2007, and the offensive coordinator since 2019, to take over the reins as the new head football coach.

Potter's coaching legacy at McCallie is nothing short of remarkable. Having served as the head coach from 1997 to 2006 and then returning for a second stint from 2012 to 2023, he has accumulated an impressive record of 181 victories against just 77 losses. His leadership culminated in the team's recent triumph, securing their fifth State Championship with a thrilling 34-28 victory over arch-rival Baylor in the 2023 BlueCross Bowl State Title game just last Thursday.

Lee Burns, the Head of School, expressed his admiration for Potter's contributions, stating in a press release, "Ralph Potter has built a program that reflects the values and ideals of McCallie. His teams are hard-working, disciplined, and committed to excellence. He uses football as a platform to build men of character, integrity, and service. His wins and championships are a natural outgrowth of how he builds men and teams."

Potter himself acknowledged the gravity of the decision, revealing in the same press release, "Every year that I’ve coached, I’ve considered whether I’m able to make the sacrifices necessary to continue as the leader of our program. Last spring, I decided that the time had come for me to step aside." His move to the role of defensive coordinator signifies a commitment to the program's continued success and development as he transitions into the coordinator role.

As Potter takes on this new role, the spotlight shifts to Joel Bradford, the incoming head football coach. Burns expressed his enthusiasm for Bradford's promotion, stating, "We are fortunate to carry on this legacy and continuity by promoting Joel Bradford, our offensive coordinator since 2019 and himself a McCallie football player alumnus who became an All-American college football player."

Bradford, a former McCallie football player, has proven himself as a dynamic offensive coordinator, with his teams averaging an impressive 36 points per game. His innovative play-calling and ability to blend different offensive styles have contributed significantly to the team's success. Additionally, Bradford's background as an All-State wide receiver for McCallie and an All-American receiver at the collegiate level adds depth to his coaching expertise. Bradford stayed local by competing at UTC where he stared on the Mocs football team in various roles.

Expressing his excitement for the new role, Bradford said, "I am excited and humbled to serve as McCallie’s next head football coach. McCallie has had a great impact on my life and has been a special place for my family. I am looking forward to building on the success of Coach Potter’s leadership, and I am grateful that he will remain as the defensive coordinator."

With the foundation laid by Potter and the promising leadership of Bradford, McCallie School's football program seems poised for continued success both on and off the field. The transition marks the passing of the torch from one era to the next, ensuring that the legacy of McCallie football remains vibrant and inspiring.