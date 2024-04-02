Online Kindergarten Registration For Hamilton County Schools Now Open

Hamilton County Schools’ online registration for kindergarten opens Monday, April 1, and will continue through Friday, April 5.

Families can access kindergarten registration on the district website at the 24-25 Kindergarten Registration page.

Families will need the following documents to complete the registration process:

Tennessee School Immunization and Physical Form or Medical/Religious Exemption from Immunizations

A copy of the child’s birth certificate or officially acceptable evidence of the date of birth

Also recommended but not required for enrollment are two documents proving residency within the school zone (choose two from below dated within the last 30 days)

Lease, mortgage, or deed

Utility bill (water, electric, gas, cable)

Insurance document (medical, home, auto, life)

Government document showing address (IRS, SS)

Current bank statement or employment check stub

Additional documents provided to the school if applicable:

Proof of court-ordered custody of a child living with a divorced parent, custodian, or legal guardian

A photo ID of the parent, custodian, or legal guardian

Families who would like to register in person or need assistance, may visit their student’s zoned school location to complete the registration process; in person registration will be April 3 and times available for each school location can be found on the district website here. Children must be five years of age on or before August 15, 2024, to be eligible for kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year.

Please visit the school zone finder to verify your student’s zoned school.