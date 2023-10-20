Pride Of The Southland Marching Band Hits Chattanooga On Friday Afternoon

The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Marching Band is coming to Chattanooga, and the excitement is palpable.

Under the skilled leadership of Director Mike Stewart, the band is all set to bring their unique blend of musical excellence to Finley Stadium this Friday at noon. Their performance promises to be a treat for all who appreciate the artistry and precision of a top-tier marching band.

In anticipation of this special event, Director Mike Stewart recently sat down with me on "The Word With G" to share some insights into what makes the Pride of the Southland Marching Band so remarkable. According to Stewart, the band is not just stopping by Chattanooga for a performance; they're also offering a pregame rehearsal that is open and free for anyone to attend. This means that you can get up close and personal with one of the best marching bands in the country, witnessing their dedication and passion firsthand. Afterwards, they'll be on their way to Tuscaloosa, AL for the big game between the Vols and the Crimson Tide on Saturday at 3:30p.

One of the most striking aspects of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band this year is its size. This year, the band boasts a whopping 415 members, marking it as the largest in school history. What's even more fascinating is that a significant 82% of these band members are not music majors. This highlights the inclusive nature of the band, which welcomes individuals from diverse academic backgrounds who share a common love for music and performance.

When you delve into the band's composition, you'll discover a rich tapestry of talent. The Pride of the Southland Marching Band features members proficient in 16 different musical instruments, showcasing a broad range of skills and abilities. The drum line, an essential part of any marching band, comprises 40 talented members who provide the rhythmic heartbeat to their performances.

The band also boasts a remarkable group of seniors who have shown immense dedication and resilience. These seniors began their journey in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life as we knew it. They endured the challenges of social distancing and restrictions on band size during the 2020 season, often performing with only half their members present at games. Despite these difficulties, they continued to share their passion for music and performance, earning the admiration and respect of their director, Mike Stewart.

The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Marching Band's upcoming performance in Chattanooga is not just a concert but an opportunity to witness the magic of a band that has overcome adversity and continues to inspire through their music. This band, with its record-breaking size, diverse membership, and dedicated seniors, is sure to leave a lasting impression at Finley Stadium this Friday.