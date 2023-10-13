Remembering Jennifer "Curly" Williams: A Legacy Of Excellence And Inspiration

The Red Bank High School community and beyond are mourning the loss of a beloved former three-sport All-State athlete, Jennifer "Curly" Williams, who passed away at the age of 52 on Monday, succumbing to cancer.

Williams, a former Miss Red Bank in 1989, was not only a star athlete but also a remarkable coach and educator whose impact reached far and wide.

Jennifer Williams' journey began at Red Bank High School, where she left an indelible mark as a three-sport All-State athlete starring in basketball, softball, and volleyball. Her remarkable athleticism and dedication earned her a scholarship to play basketball at the prestigious University of Kentucky for the Wildcats.

However, Jennifer's impact extended far beyond her high school and college years where she dominated as a player. She dedicated her life to education and coaching, making a significant difference in the lives of countless students and athletes. She shared her passion for sports and her unwavering commitment to excellence with students at several schools, including GPS, Soddy Daisy, East Hamilton, Sale Creek, and Signal Mountain.

One person profoundly influenced by Jennifer Williams was Katie Wright, a young coach at Soddy Daisy. Last season, Wright led the Lady Trojans to their first Region Title since 1968, and it was Jennifer's guidance and mentorship that played a pivotal role in her journey. Wright fondly remembers Jennifer as "special" and describes how she always put others first, wore a perpetual smile, and radiated love, regardless of her own circumstances.

Wright reminisces about her initial encounter with Jennifer during the job interview process. She recalls, "I remember being interviewed by her before I got the job at Soddy Daisy, and she was asking me questions about basketball. The way she was talking reminded me of my mom, which I loved. She saw basketball the way I did and loved the game. I knew that day I was really going to like her, but what I didn't know is just how much I would come to love her, look up to her, and how much she would come to mean to me."

Jennifer "Curly" Williams' legacy will continue to thrive within the communities she touched. Her extraordinary dedication, selflessness, and passion for both sports and education will be remembered fondly and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. As the world mourns her passing, we can find solace in the knowledge that her impact on countless lives will live on as an enduring tribute to her memory.