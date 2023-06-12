Rock City’s First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student

See Rock City Inc. has proudly awarded its newest scholarship to a recent graduate of The Howard School, Brooklyn J. Clay. S

he is the first recipient of Rock City’s Larry Ammons Memorial Scholarship, created in memory of longtime Rock City partner (employee) and Howard graduate Larry Ammons who died three years ago.

Clay was presented with a $2,000 check by SRC Inc. President and CEO Doug Chapin at The Howard School’s Senior Awards Day in May. She served as a mentor with the Boys and Girls Club of Chattanooga, while also founding and managing a nonprofit organization called God’s Plan for the Poor, which teams up with the local faith community to feed the homeless.

Clay plans to pursue a bachelor’s, master’s and PhD in computer science and engineering. She wants to start a computer technology company to benefit the local community through technology education and an internship program, with employment opportunities to help reduce the homeless population. Clay says she looks forward to making waves in an industry that is largely absent of women, especially black women like herself.

Her leadership qualities and dedication to service exemplify the qualities that Ammons, the namesake of the scholarship, brought to Rock City every day. Chapin told Howard’s graduating class how at age 14, Ammons hitchhiked up Lookout Mountain to apply for a job at Rock City where he began a career of more than 40 years.

“Personally, I knew Larry my entire life; I didn’t have a day at Rock City until three years ago when he passed that I didn’t see him,” Chapin said, describing Ammons’ strong sense of responsibility, mentorship, passion and discipline. “At Rock City, Larry made his way up to become one of the leaders of the Operations Team through his dedication and hard work.”

Rock City’s memorial scholarship is to be given annually to a promising Howard High School senior that is enrolled in any of Hamilton County Schools’ Future Ready Institutes (FRIs), which are programs that offer in-depth instruction in specific career fields.

The establishment of the memorial scholarship furthers Rock City’s support of The Howard School’s academics. The See Rock City Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management at The Howard School is one of 28 Future Ready Institutes offered at Hamilton County Schools. See Rock City’s FRI provides pathways in both culinary arts and hospitality and tourism management. This spring, Rock City celebrated the completion of a new commercial-grade kitchen at The Howard School, equipping students for culinary career paths upon graduation.

SRC Inc. strives to impress upon its partners the importance of learning, education, innovation and individual development.