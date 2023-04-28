Tennessee American Water Provides Water Bottle Filling Stations To Nine Hamilton County Schools

Tennessee American Water has provided nine Hamilton County schools with water bottle filling stations.

The recipients previously lacked a water bottle filling station at their school facility, making it difficult for students to refill water bottles. Tennessee American Water also donated reusable water bottles to the schools.

“We are excited to provide convenient access to safe, clean tap water on the go in an environmentally sustainable way,” said Grant Evitts, President of Tennessee American Water. “We’re also pleased to support the focus on health by emphasizing the importance of drinking water.”

The program promotes environmental stewardship by encouraging reusable bottle use to reduce single-use plastic bottles. Drinking tap water also provides an economical way to stay hydrated.

“Drinking water helps students with memory and attention,” said Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “Through our Coordinated School Health program, we are glad to collaborate with Tennessee American Water to bring a way for our students to easily stay hydrated throughout the day.”

Recipients of the water bottle filling stations are as follows: