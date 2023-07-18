TSSAA High School Football Jamboree Showcase Returns To Chattanooga This August

Get ready for an action-packed weekend of high school football as the highly anticipated Chattanooga football Jamboree, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, descends upon Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee from August 10th to 12th.

This exciting event will showcase the best young talent from across the state, bringing together 21 teams for an unforgettable experience.

With the support of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, this Jamboree promises to be a celebration of both athleticism and community spirit. BlueCross BlueShield's commitment to promoting health and wellness in Tennessee aligns perfectly with the values of high school sports, making this partnership a winning combination.

According to a press release, Robin Young, the senior Vice President of commercial operations and chief marketing officer for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee said, "The jamboree is such a great tie-in with the BlueCross Bowl. All these teams hope to be back in Finley this November for a shot at a state championship in the BlueCross Bowl, and we wish them luck."

Finley Stadium, known for its passionate football culture, will provide an electric atmosphere for players, coaches, and fans alike. The stadium's state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch amenities ensure that everyone can fully immerse themselves in the high school football spectacle.

The 21 participating teams will represent a diverse range of schools, each bringing their unique style and competitive spirit to the field. This multi-day event will showcase a series of thrilling exhibition matches, offering a glimpse of the season ahead while serving as a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents to college scouts.

Local businesses and organizations will come together to support the event, creating an inclusive and vibrant community gathering that extends beyond the world of sports. The Jamboree will undoubtedly become a focal point for the city, strengthening bonds between Chattanooga residents and their football-loving neighbors.

For families, friends, and football enthusiasts, the High School Football Jamboree presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a must-attend event that promises to deliver exhilarating action, lasting memories, and a sense of unity within the Chattanooga community. So, mark your calendars, come out to Finley Stadium, and join in the excitement as the stars of tomorrow showcase their skills on the gridiron.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the TSSAA event:

Thursday, Aug. 10

Tyner vs. Sale Creek, 6 p.m.

Tyner vs. Signal Mountain, 6:30

Sale Creek vs. Signal Mountain, 7

Soddy-Daisy vs. Ringgold (full scrimmage), 7:30

Friday, Aug. 11

Lookout Valley vs. Hixson, 6

Lookout Valley vs. Boyd Buchanan, 6:30

Chattanooga Christian vs. Hixson, 7

Boyd Buchanan vs. Ooltewah, 7:30

Chattanooga Christian vs. Marion County, 8

South Pittsburg vs. Ooltewah, 8:30

Marion County vs. Silverdale Baptist, 9

South Pittsburg vs. Silverdale Baptist, 9:30

Saturday, Aug. 12