Urban League Project Ready Students Place Second In National Competition

Hamilton County students participating in the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga’s Project Ready program won second place during the case competition at the 33rd annual Youth Leadership Summit, hosted by the National Urban League.

The NUL case competition allows youth participating in Project Ready at local Urban League affiliates to present a program that addresses an issue that they see in their community. ULGC’s Project Ready students placed in the top four of 20 during the first round of the competition and competed again during the final round. Their program proposal, 423-T.K.T.T. (Think and Know the Tactics), focuses on reducing youth gun violence.

“Project Ready students engage with our education team program leaders and volunteers regularly throughout the year on various initiatives such as our college and career readiness curriculum, leadership, academic and civic development,” said Candy Johnson, president and CEO of ULGC. “I am beyond proud of these students and their tremendous efforts to prepare and advocate for issues they care about in our community during the competition. They represented Chattanooga with the level of excellence from which we strive to build our Project Ready program. This is our first time ever placing as an affiliate and that’s major!”

During the annual Youth Leadership Summit students come together and engage in a transformative experience of learning, leadership and personal growth with the goal of ensuring that participants are prepared for the challenges of college, career and life. During this event, participants have the chance to interact with influential figures from the Urban League movement, as well as representatives from diverse local and global organizations.

Those representing ULGC’s Project Ready program at the leadership summit include:

Kennedy Garrett, recent high school graduate and incoming freshman at Middle Tennessee State University

Trinity Williams, rising Hamilton County senior

Timothy Rice III, rising Hamilton County junior

Te’Sean Murphy, rising Hamilton County junior

The Youth Summit runs simultaneously with the NUL Annual Conference and is the most important civil rights event of 2023 to advance the U.S.’s conversation and learning about justice, economic opportunity and the future of democracy.

For more information about Project Ready, visit www.ulchatt.net/national-achievers-society-nas.