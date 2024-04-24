UTC AI Bringing Expert To Teach Free Sessions On Making AI “Work For You”

A highly regarded expert in generative AI leads two days of free, interactive training in using artificial intelligence to save time, boost productivity and more, thanks to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s AI Initiative.

Vanderbilt University Professor Jules White will lead the April 29-30 sessions, Applied AI: Making the Technology Work for You. White is a Vanderbilt University professor of computer science and senior advisor to the VU chancellor for generative AI in education and enterprise solutions.

Two April 29 sessions are intended for UTC faculty and staff. On April 30, a 9:30 a.m. session will be offered for any interested members of the Chattanooga community. That approximately 60-minute session will take place at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Room 213 inside the James R. Mapp Building on the UTC campus

"UTC is seizing the chance to lead in AI adoption, enhancing our University and the Chattanooga community," said UTC CIO Vicki Farnsworth. “Dr. Jules White's expertise makes AI accessible for all, proven by his popular Coursera courses with stellar ratings. We're thrilled to have him share this crucial knowledge with our community.”

Also known as CH-AI, or “Chattanooga’s Artificial Intelligence,” the UTC Initiative supports preparing students for an AI-affected job market and preparing faculty and staff to benefit from the use of AI applications in their work and research.

There is no charge to attend a session and, Farnsworth added, “All you have to bring are your questions and a desire to learn how to make AI work to boost your productivity, efficiency and effectiveness.”