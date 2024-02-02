Ode To The Arts: UTC's Black History Month Calendar Features Theatre, Dance, Art And More

UTC's annual Black History Month activities are dedicated to informing and educating the campus community while commemorating the accomplishments and feats made by African Americans throughout history.

“They bring some really cool events our way and I learn just as much as the students,” said Office of Multicultural Affairs Assistant Director Christopher Stokes. “I am humbled to be in this field working with so many talented people from different backgrounds. I am able to see the thought and impact that goes into their work and we are able to do so many amazing things here on campus.”

Every February, Multicultural Affairs partners with organizations and groups on and off campus to bring a celebration of Black history to UTC, and this year’s theme is “African Americans and the Arts.” Events will feature many familiar vendors from last year as well as some new sponsors.

“There has been a resurgence of art appreciation in so many different spaces,” Stokes said, “One of our partners this year is the Hunter Museum (of American Art). They have been doing several things in addition to the exhibits; they have created interactive opportunities—even to the point that one of the events is art and yoga.”

As part of the month’s activities, Taste of Black Chattanooga returns for its third year. The event showcases vendors from Black-owned local businesses and gives UTC students, staff and faculty a chance to try signature dishes. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, in the University Center Tennessee Room.

Stokes said the focus of UTC Black History Month is to celebrate, appreciate and learn from the contributions made by African Americans.

“Our Multicultural Center is celebrating 15 years,” Stokes said, “and this event pays tribute to so many of the leaders here that have created spaces for people from various backgrounds, especially the students.

“I am a part of the history that helped support me to get where I am. My goal is to make UTC feel a little smaller; that way, everyone feels like they are a part of something. We are a larger campus, but when we all come together, everyone feels like they have a place and they have a family.”

Highlights of the Black History Month calendar include the following events (all take place in Lupton Hall unless noted):