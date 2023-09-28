UTC Set To Raise $1 Million From 1,500 Donors For Mocs Give Day

In its fourth year, Mocs Give Day—a one-day digital forward fundraising campaign for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga—is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 3, with the goal of raising $1 million from 1,500 donors.

One of the features of Mocs Give Day is the challenges and matches available only on Oct. 3 that can increase someone’s gift to UTC just by giving that day.

Local organizations like Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union and the McKenzie Foundation and alumni donors like Eric Strickland (’99) and Vann Cunningham (’74) have stepped up to provide additional funds for campus programs—such as MOC Academy, which supports first-year student men of color, and Mosaic, which supports students on the autism spectrum—if these areas reach a certain number of donors or dollars raised.

Mocs Club, which supports UTC Athletics, can receive an additional $500,000 if they reach 300 donors on Mocs Give Day thanks to a group of generous donors.

“Mocs Give Day is a special day at UTC,” said Kim White, vice chancellor of advancement. “It’s a day where UTC alumni, friends and supporters can come together to make a big difference just by giving on Oct. 3. Gifts of any amount given to any place on campus truly matter on Mocs Give Day.”

Thanks to Five Star Food Service and the UC Foundation, all gifts to Scrappy’s Cupboard will be matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000 on Mocs Give Day. Started in 2017 and entirely dependent on donations to operate, Scrappy’s Cupboard offers a variety of pantry staples, fresh and frozen foods, clothing, feminine care products and household items to UTC students anonymously and free of charge. Scrappy’s Cupboard has helped over 1,000 students, with nearly 400 during the previous academic year.

“Scrappy’s Cupboard had its highest recorded usage in August 2023—just one month ago,” said Brett Fuchs, associate dean of students. “Students are not eligible for common food assistance programs, but many students on our campus are unsure of where their next meal will come from. Scrappy’s Cupboard alleviates this concern and lets students focus on being students.”

Mocs Give Day was a resounding success in 2022, raising over $1.2 million from 1,475 donors, with donations from 105 current students, 328 employees and 552 alumni.

For more information, including how to donate on Oct. 3, visit mocsgiveday.utc.edu.