UTC Unveils Autonomous Vehicle For Smarter, Safer Urban Mobility

Researchers at UTC are driving faster—and more safely—into the future of mobility with the recent arrival of the University’s first autonomous vehicle.

The vehicle—technically a research and development (R&D) autonomous vehicle platform—designed and manufactured by Hexagon | AutonomouStuff, was purchased by the UTC Center for Urban Informatics and Progress (CUIP) and will be deployed along the MLK Smart Corridor and throughout parts of downtown Chattanooga later this month. As the vehicle travels a loop from East ML King Boulevard to the Edney Innovation Center to the UTC campus, it will gather real-time data about the interactions between other cars, cyclists, pedestrians and other travelers.

A human driver will remain in the R&D vehicle platform at all times, in compliance with traffic laws.

“This state-of-the-art vehicle will be an invaluable new tool in our data-gathering work, all of which is working to make our streets and public spaces safer, more efficient, and more useful to everyone,” said Austin Harris, director of operations and chief engineer for the UTC Research Institute and CUIP. “Since we launched the Smart Corridor project five years ago, we have made continual advances in the quality and quantity of data we are able to analyze. We look forward to learning what we can from this vehicle to help guide everything from traffic light patterns to pedestrian safety enhancements to the design of streets.”

As manager of the MLK Smart Corridor, Harris has principal responsibility for the vehicle’s operations.

“This technology unlocks new understanding about how our city works and moves,” said Dr. Mina Sartipi, executive director of the UTC Research Institute and CUIP founding director. “Urban mobility is changing in a lot of ways and cities like Chattanooga owe it to ourselves to prepare for this future today. Self-driving vehicles may soon be commonplace, and UTC is leading the way in helping to safely and responsibly integrate this new technology into everyone’s everyday experience.”

Data collected through the MLK Smart Corridor project improves city operations, such as making traffic flow more smoothly, increasing pedestrian safety, and monitoring air quality and noise levels. This corridor serves as an urban testing ground for innovative ideas and technologies that could potentially apply to other cities worldwide.

The MLK Smart Corridor is a collaboration between UTC, the City of Chattanooga, EPB, and other local community partners.

“For years, EPB has supported the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on projects that foster our community’s dynamic, innovative culture,” said David Wade, EPB’s CEO. “The UTC Research Institute continues to lead the way with regard to cutting-edge research and new technologies, and EPB is glad to provide energy and connectivity solutions to advance their efforts.”

“Chattanooga’s status as a technologically advanced and progressive city is known throughout the country,” said Kevin Fay, portfolio manager for AutonomouStuff. “We are very proud to work alongside UTC and the people of Chattanooga to help move this research forward.”

For more information on CUIP’s research, visit UTC.edu/research/center-urban-informatics-and-progress.