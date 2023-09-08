UTC Welcomes Largest Freshman Class In School History To College Life

This fall’s freshman class is the largest in University of Tennessee at Chattanooga history, according to the University’s just-recorded official census data.

The incoming first-time, full-time freshman class of 2,359 represents an increase of 5.8% from last fall. This aligns with the University’s growth trajectory from pre-COVID years, when the first-year class grew from 1,852 in 2015 to a then-record 2,297 in 2019.

Overall, total headcount at UTC this fall is 11,380—a 0.9% increase from last year—comprised of 9,982 undergraduates and 1,398 graduate students. Of that overall total, 89% of undergraduates and 73% of graduate students are residents of Tennessee.

In a sign that the market for advanced education continues to grow, the campus saw a 12.9% increase in new graduate students. In addition, new transfers increased by 4.7% from last year.

This fall’s freshman-to-sophomore retention rate of 74.3% is higher than any pre-COVID year.