UTC Welcomes Largest Freshman Class In School History To College Life

by

This fall’s freshman class is the largest in University of Tennessee at Chattanooga history, according to the University’s just-recorded official census data.

The incoming first-time, full-time freshman class of 2,359 represents an increase of 5.8% from last fall. This aligns with the University’s growth trajectory from pre-COVID years, when the first-year class grew from 1,852 in 2015 to a then-record 2,297 in 2019.

Overall, total headcount at UTC this fall is 11,380—a 0.9% increase from last year—comprised of 9,982 undergraduates and 1,398 graduate students. Of that overall total, 89% of undergraduates and 73% of graduate students are residents of Tennessee.

In a sign that the market for advanced education continues to grow, the campus saw a 12.9% increase in new graduate students. In addition, new transfers increased by 4.7% from last year.

This fall’s freshman-to-sophomore retention rate of 74.3% is higher than any pre-COVID year.

by

Calendar Of Events

Friday

September 8, 2023

Saturday

September 9, 2023

Sunday

September 10, 2023

Monday

September 11, 2023

Tuesday

September 12, 2023

Wednesday

September 13, 2023

Thursday

September 14, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more