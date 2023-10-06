UTC Women's Basketball On The Rise Heading Into Year Two With Head Coach Shawn Poppie

The Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball team is gearing up for the 2023-2024 season under the leadership of head coach Shawn Poppie.

As the team prepares for what promises to be an exciting season, Coach Poppie took some time during the off-season to reflect on his first year at the helm of the UTC women's basketball program.

Coach Poppie described his inaugural season as "a lot of fun, maybe not in the moment but a lot of hard work with some really neat experiences." The season had its ups and downs, but in the end, the team came together to achieve something remarkable – winning the Southern Conference Tournament Championship and securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament. It was a testament to the team's resilience along with Coach Poppie and his staff's leadership.

One of the key factors that made Coach Poppie's first year so special was the people involved. He spoke passionately about the incredible support he and the team received from the community, which undoubtedly played a significant role in their success last year.

Heading into the 2023-2024 season, the Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball team will see some changes, with seven new players joining the roster. Two of the most notable are a transfer guard from Tennessee Tech, Jada Guinn, and center/forward Frode Flos van der Schans of the Netherlands.

Coach Poppie is excited about the balance they've developed across the classes, allowing for a seamless transition from year one to year two. While there will be fresh faces, the team also boasts seven returning players who understand the culture they built last season under Coach Poppie's guidance.

One of the hallmarks of Coach Poppie's coaching style is his emphasis on personal connections. He believes in having open conversations with his players and getting to know them as individuals. This approach allows him to deliver tough love, when necessary, all with the ultimate goal of helping his players grow both on and off the court.

As the 2023-2024 season approaches, the Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball team is on an upward trajectory. With Coach Shawn Poppie leading the way, there is an air of optimism and anticipation. The lessons learned from the previous season, the infusion of new talent, and the unwavering support of the community all bode well for a successful campaign.

Chattanooga basketball fans can look forward to an exciting journey as the team continues to evolve and strive for greatness in the coming season under Coach Poppie's guidance.

For the full conversation with Coach Poppie click here.