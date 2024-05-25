UTC’s Olivia Reeves Selected To U.S. Olympic Weightlifting Team

When Olivia Reeves began weightlifting at 12 years old, she didn’t know just how far the sport would take her.

“The goal is always just the next competition,” Reeves said. “Do better at the next one, do better than I did at the last one kind of deal.”

She continued up the competition ladder, literally adding on more weight. Now, at 21 years old, she has reached the pinnacle of her sport: Olympic status.

On Friday, May 24, Reeves—a senior sociology major at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga—was announced as a member of the United States Olympic weightlifting team. The native of Hixson, Tennessee, will be representing the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Given her Olympian status, it’s not surprising that Reeves has achieved some remarkable feats. According to a BarBend article, “Reeves is the second-strongest woman in the world in her weight class.” A USA Weightlifting article called her, “one of this generation’s greatest weightlifters.”

Currently, Reeves’ best snatch is 118 kg (260 pounds) and her best clean and jerk is 150 kg (331 pounds), personal records she set at her last qualifier competition in Thailand in April—where she won gold over China and North Korea.

It was in Thailand that Reeves also beat all three world record holders in the women’s 71 kg weight class. Although all she had to do to qualify was weigh in, she decided to compete anyway.

“I’m not going to travel all the way to Thailand and not compete,” she said. “Being the last qualifier versus North Korea and China, I think it was good for me to compete to set the pace for the Olympics momentum of what I want to happen in Paris—just to see how heavy I can go.”

Reeves has competed and medaled in weightlifting competitions around the world. Last December, she broke seven world records in a competition in Qatar.

She is looking to become the first UTC currently-enrolled student to participate in the Olympic Games—and is believed to be the first student in the University’s 138-year history to be selected for an Olympic team—something she said feels “monumental.”

Several athletes with UTC ties have gone to the Olympics.

Rower Dan Beery, a 2000 graduate and former member of the UTC Crew team, won Olympic gold as a member of the U.S. Men’s Eights team in the 2004 Games in Athens, Greece.

Beery’s coach at UTC, Robert Espeseth, won the bronze medal in the Men’s Pair event in the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

Wrestler Charlie Heard, a three-time All-American for the Mocs and national runner-up at 118 pounds at the 1983 NCAA Division I National Championship, was an alternate for the Olympics both in 1984 (Los Angeles) and 1988 (Seoul, Korea).

Reeves will arrive in Paris on July 18, where she will spend nearly a month as the competitions take place. She will compete at 7:30 p.m. Paris time (1:30 p.m. in Chattanooga) on Friday, Aug. 9.

During her time there, she plans to stay busy with training, exploring the Olympic Village, watching as many sporting events as she can and making friends.

As far as the competition goes, her “hands get sweaty thinking about it”—but she has a game plan.

“It’s such a big thing and I think it’s really easy to get caught up in people’s predictions,” she said. “People’s ‘You’re going to do awesome,’ or ‘You can medal,’ is a lot to put on an athlete.

“Trying not to get caught up in that is my goal.”

Steve Fauer, Reeves’s coach, shares the same sentiment.

Fauer, the owner of the Tennessee Speed and Strength gym for 27 years, has coached Reeves since she began weightlifting in 2015. He will be accompanying her to Paris.