The Pulse Launches Brand New Facebook Page, Invites You To Join Us

One of the more annoying aspects of modern social media is the number of bad actors out there who are always looking for ways to hack into social media accounts.

And alas, we here at The Pulse have been one of the far too many businesses who have had their Facebook accounts taken over by unethical parties.

Unfortunately, after nearly a month of trying, it does not appear that Facebook or parent company Meta will be able to restore control of our longtime page back to us.

What that means is that we are having to start new.

So we are asking everyone who is interested to like and follow us at our new Facebook home at facebook.com/thechattanoogapulse

There, you'll get all our latest stories and videos and be able to comment and share stories that interest you with all your friends.

We'd also like to ask you to unfollow our old page, as it not longer has anything to do with us.

And if you could help us spread the word to your friends, we'd appreciate that as well.

We'd also like to thank everyone who has been supportive of The Pulse and our commitment to the arts and entertainment community in Chattanooga for the past 21 years. We appreciate your support.