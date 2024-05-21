U.S. News & World Report Names Chattanooga “Best Place To Live In Tennessee”

Today, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced that Chattanooga was named the “Best Place to Live in Tennessee” by U.S. News & World Report, ranking #1 in the Volunteer State and #27 overall in the country.

Chattanooga rose 21 places from 48th in last year’s national ranking. U.S. News based their rankings on four factors: quality of life, value, desirability, and job market. You can read their full methodology here.

“Chattanooga has real momentum. This is the third reputable national publication this year that has ranked Chattanooga among America’s top 50 cities. And our ranking saw a big jump from previous years on all three lists,” said Mayor Kelly.

“We still have a lot more work to do to increase access to affordable housing, upgrade our infrastructure, and continue to improve public safety. But our rise in these rankings is proof that our work to build One Chattanooga is working–and we won’t stop until this is the best city in America.”

In the rankings, U.S. News & World Report writes:

In many ways, Chattanooga is the comeback kid of Tennessee. Once called "the dirtiest city in America" by Walter Cronkite, Chattanooga now boasts a revitalized Main Street, premier outdoor recreation and a hearty startup scene.

Chattanooga's first turnaround was its riverfront – a $120 million project completed in 2005 that paved the way for popular events like the Ironman Chattanooga. A technology evolution came a few years later, when Chattanooga's electric power board premiered the fastest internet service in the country. Now homegrown startups like Bellhop and tech transplants like Carbon Five find themselves at home in Chattanooga.

While Chattanooga continues to move toward offering urban amenities like expanded downtown living and the Chattanooga Film Festival, the area's small-town spirit – fostered by farmers markets, tight-knit networks and owner-operated small businesses – is alive and well. Chattanoogans are proud of where they live. Plenty of business names start with "Chatta," end in "Nooga" or reference the "Scenic City," Chattanooga's nickname.

Nicknamed the Scenic City, Chattanooga is known for its beautiful natural surroundings. Outdoorsy residents find no shortage of climbing, hiking loops, kayak routes and mountain biking trails here. The 16.1-mile Chattanooga Riverwalk, which winds along the Tennessee River through downtown, is a mild excursion. Chattanooga's Coolidge and Renaissance parks – a combined 30 acres of public land, walkways and sculptural art – also sit along the Tennessee River.

In February, Chattanooga rose 26 places in the Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities rankings, moving up to 46 from 72.

Last month, Chattanooga was named one of Money Magazine’s 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.