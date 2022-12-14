Ziggy Korytoski Named New Head Coach Of The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC have selected Ziggy Korytoski as the new head coach to lead the team in its fifth season of play in the United Soccer League’s League One.

“Korytoski has an impressive record of leading teams to championships, and we're ready for him to get started as we look to win the USL League One title in 2023,” said Sean McDaniel, president and general manager of the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Korytoski, who has been coaching professionally over the course of two decades, comes to the Chattanooga Red Wolves with an extensive coaching career in Central America, Asia and the United States.

In Central America, Korytoski spent several years leading Guatemalan side Antigua GFC where he first took over in 2009. Over the course of his time with Antigua GFC, he helped the team go on a 27-match unbeaten streak at home, ultimately going undefeated in league play for over two and a half years.

During his watch, he lifted the side to become league champions of the Apertura tournament and Clausura Tournament in 2010 and 2011. Additionally, Korytoski has served as the head coach for Guatemalan first division side Deportivo Coatepeque, where he saved the club from relegation.

In Asia, Korytoski spent time at the helm of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Men’s and Women’s National Team. There he met his wife Mayumi Ando with whom he has two children, Kaisei and Mariana.

In the U.S., Korytoski has served as the assistant coach at Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo, San Diego State University, Harvard and most recently as the head coach of Albion SC in San Diego.

“I’m eager to get started in Chattanooga and guide this team at a pivotal time, coming off the momentous run up to the final,” said Korytoski. “We’ll build upon that success and continue to engage and entertain the incredible fans who have cheered the Red Wolves toward victory.”

Originally from Springfield, Massachusetts, Korytoski received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Saint Leo University in Florida.

The selection of Korytoski comes as the Red Wolves parted ways with former coach Jimmy Obleda last month. The club’s assistant coach Jimmy Weekley had served as interim head coach since August and led the team to the USL League One Championship Final for the first time in club history.

“Coach Weekley led our team to a winning season and a historic playoff run, and we appreciate his leadership as we conducted a search for the next head coach,” said McDaniel. “He’s an important part of our success.”

For more information on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, visit www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com or follow the team on social media: @ChattRedWolves on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.