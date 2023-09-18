Chattanooga Dining Guide: Breakfast & Coffee Houses

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.
We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.
FEATURED COFFEE HOUSE
We have taken bounty from the best coffee fields around the world. Our coffee mixology experts have created a treasure of specialty coffees that rock tastebuds like a stormy sea. Our Barista Gunners arrrr also equipped to serve a variety of flavored Lemonades and Grindhead Energizers.
6051 Pearson Lane NW, (423) 250-3865
BREAKFAST
Adelle's Crêperie -- 400 E Main St, (423) 531-2222
Aretha Frankensteins -- 518 Tremont St, (423) 265-7685
Big Bad Breakfast -- 313 Manufacturers Rd, Unit 119, (423) 287-5325
Bluegrass Grill -- 55 E Main St #101, (423) 752-4020
Einstein Brothers Bagels
- 515 Vine St., (423) 425-4200
- 7737 E. Brainerd Rd., (423) 355-5380
- 5237 Hixson Pike, (423) 877-2447
First Watch -- 300 Cherokee Blvd. Ste 130, (423) 763-1800
Frothy Monkey -- 1400 Market St, (423) 680-6343
Honey Seed -- 1705 Market St Suite 105, (423) 521-7333
Huddle House -- 5611 Brainerd Rd, (423) 499-2447
IHOP
- 5115 Hwy. 153, (423) 877-4732
- 5814 Brainerd Rd., (423) 490-0559
Innside Restaurant -- 800 Chestnut St, (423) 266-7687
Maple Street Biscuit Company
- 407 Broad St., (423) 362-5380
- 2114 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 713-9368
Milk & Honey -- 135 N Market St, (423) 521-3123
Niedlov's Cafe & Bakery -- 215 E Main St, (423) 756-0303
Ruby Sunshine -- 405 Market St, (423) 840-8600
The Daily Ration -- 1220 Dartmouth St, (423) 355-5372
Waffle House
- 2024 E 23rd St, (423) 622-9396
- 7047 Amin Dr, (423) 899-3888
- 6007 Shallowford Rd, (423) 899-7218
- 7801 E Brainerd Rd, (423) 633-5664
- 102 Signal Mountain Rd, (423) 756-9547
- 6513 Ringgold Rd, (423) 899-9999 4343
- Hwy 58, (423) 892-9994
- 7705 Lee Hwy, (423) 899-2516
- 28 Birmingham Hwy, (423) 821-4409
Wally's Restaurant -- 1600 McCallie Ave, (423) 698-4643
.
COFFEE HOUSES
Be Caffeinated -- 14 W Kent St, (423) 541-5510
Cadence Coffee Company -- 11 E 7th St, (423) 521-7686
Chattanooga Coffee Company / Chattz -- 2627 Broad St, (423) 310-8889
Culture Coffee Co. -- 610 Georgia Ave, (423) 602-5282
Goodman Coffee Roasters -- 1110 Market St, (423) 498-4881
Local Coffee -- 4104 Ringgold Rd, (423) 498-6060
Mad Priest Coffee Roasters -- 1900 Broad St C, (423) 393-3834f
Mean Mug
- 114 W. Main St., (423) 825-4206
- 205 Manufacturer’s Rd., (423) 498-1157 2090
- Hamilton Pl Blvd #106, (423) 498-3595
- 2711 Battlefield Pkwy, (706) 841-0447
Rembrandt's Coffee House -- 204 High St, (423) 321-0235
Peet's Coffee -- 819 Chestnut St, (423) 803-9719
Provisions -- 102 Walnut St, (423) 713-5900
Sleepyhead Coffee -- 735 Broad St Suite 104, (423) 206-2530
Stone Cup Cafe -- 208 Frazier Ave, (423) 521-3977
Sunnyside Cup -- 3008 Broad St, (423) 376-37230
Together Cafe -- 801 S Orchard Knob Ave, (423) 541-2168
Velo Coffee Roasters -- 509 E Main St #3, (423) 529-2453
.
If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.