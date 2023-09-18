Chattanooga Dining Guide: Breakfast & Coffee Houses

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

FEATURED COFFEE HOUSE

Grindhead Coffee Company

We have taken bounty from the best coffee fields around the world. Our coffee mixology experts have created a treasure of specialty coffees that rock tastebuds like a stormy sea. Our Barista Gunners arrrr also equipped to serve a variety of flavored Lemonades and Grindhead Energizers.

6051 Pearson Lane NW, (423) 250-3865

www.grindheadcoffee.com

BREAKFAST

Adelle's Crêperie -- 400 E Main St, (423) 531-2222

Aretha Frankensteins -- 518 Tremont St, (423) 265-7685

Big Bad Breakfast -- 313 Manufacturers Rd, Unit 119, (423) 287-5325

Bluegrass Grill -- 55 E Main St #101, (423) 752-4020

Einstein Brothers Bagels

515 Vine St., (423) 425-4200

7737 E. Brainerd Rd., (423) 355-5380

5237 Hixson Pike, (423) 877-2447

First Watch -- 300 Cherokee Blvd. Ste 130, (423) 763-1800

Frothy Monkey -- 1400 Market St, (423) 680-6343

Honey Seed -- 1705 Market St Suite 105, (423) 521-7333

Huddle House -- 5611 Brainerd Rd, (423) 499-2447

IHOP

5115 Hwy. 153, (423) 877-4732

5814 Brainerd Rd., (423) 490-0559

Innside Restaurant -- 800 Chestnut St, (423) 266-7687

Maple Street Biscuit Company

407 Broad St., (423) 362-5380

2114 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 713-9368

Milk & Honey -- 135 N Market St, (423) 521-3123

Niedlov's Cafe & Bakery -- 215 E Main St, (423) 756-0303

Ruby Sunshine -- 405 Market St, (423) 840-8600

The Daily Ration -- 1220 Dartmouth St, (423) 355-5372

Waffle House

2024 E 23rd St, (423) 622-9396

7047 Amin Dr, (423) 899-3888

6007 Shallowford Rd, (423) 899-7218

7801 E Brainerd Rd, (423) 633-5664

102 Signal Mountain Rd, (423) 756-9547

6513 Ringgold Rd, (423) 899-9999 4343

Hwy 58, (423) 892-9994

7705 Lee Hwy, (423) 899-2516

28 Birmingham Hwy, (423) 821-4409

Wally's Restaurant -- 1600 McCallie Ave, (423) 698-4643

COFFEE HOUSES

Be Caffeinated -- 14 W Kent St, (423) 541-5510

Cadence Coffee Company -- 11 E 7th St, (423) 521-7686

Chattanooga Coffee Company / Chattz -- 2627 Broad St, (423) 310-8889

Culture Coffee Co. -- 610 Georgia Ave, (423) 602-5282

Goodman Coffee Roasters -- 1110 Market St, (423) 498-4881

Local Coffee -- 4104 Ringgold Rd, (423) 498-6060

Mad Priest Coffee Roasters -- 1900 Broad St C, (423) 393-3834f

Mean Mug

114 W. Main St., (423) 825-4206

205 Manufacturer’s Rd., (423) 498-1157 2090

Hamilton Pl Blvd #106, (423) 498-3595

2711 Battlefield Pkwy, (706) 841-0447

Rembrandt's Coffee House -- 204 High St, (423) 321-0235

Peet's Coffee -- 819 Chestnut St, (423) 803-9719

Provisions -- 102 Walnut St, (423) 713-5900

Sleepyhead Coffee -- 735 Broad St Suite 104, (423) 206-2530

Stone Cup Cafe -- 208 Frazier Ave, (423) 521-3977

Sunnyside Cup -- 3008 Broad St, (423) 376-37230

Together Cafe -- 801 S Orchard Knob Ave, (423) 541-2168

Velo Coffee Roasters -- 509 E Main St #3, (423) 529-2453

