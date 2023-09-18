Chattanooga Dining Guide: Brewpubs

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

FEATURED BREWPUB

The Tap House Featuring Empyreal Brewing Company

Chattanooga's smallest brewery, located in historic St. Elmo, features over 30 taps with a rotating line of quality beers, local brews, ciders, kombucha on draft, gluten-free and non-alcoholic beer options, domestic beers, wine, and cocktails. We offer a full food menu, including burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers.

3800 St Elmo Ave, (423) 682-8234, website

BREWPUBS

American Draft -- 34 Choo Choo Ave, (423) 498-4001

Barley Taproom -- 235 East MLK Blvd, (423) 682-8200

Big River Grille & Brewing Works -- 222 Broad St, (423) 267-2739

Brewhaus -- 224 Frazier Ave, (423) 531-8490

Chattanooga Brewing Company -- 1804 Chestnut St., (423) 702-9958

Cherry Street Brewing & Restaurant -- 300 Cherokee Blvd. #100, (423) 206-9621

Clever Alehouse -- 2122 Dayton Blvd, (423) 654-3509

Dynamo Brewing & Beverage -- 306 W Main St, (423) 206-9242

Five Wits Brewing Company -- 1501 Long St, (423) 541-5300

Fountainhead Taproom -- 1617 Rossville Ave Unit 102, (423) 541-6355

Hair of the Dog Pub -- 334 Market St., (423) 265-4615

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. -- 431 E M L King Blvd #120, (423) 760-3600

Leroy's Beer Lounge -- 304 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 541-6126

Mad Knight Brewing Company -- 4015 Tennessee Ave, (423) 825-6504

Naked River Brewing Co. -- 1791 Reggie White Blvd., (423) 541-1131

Oddstory Brewing Co. -- 1604 Central Ave, (423) 541-8560

Pax Breu Ruim -- 516 E Main St, (423) 648-4677

TailGate Brewery -- 1464 Market St, (423) 654-3850

The Bitter Alibi -- 825 Houston St, (423) 362-5070

The Greenhouse Barrel + Taproom -- 336 East MLK Blvd, (423) 682-7690

The Tap House & Empyreal Brewing Company -- 3800 St Elmo Ave, (423) 682-8234

Wanderlinger Brewing Company -- 1208 King St, (423) 269-7979

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.