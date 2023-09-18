Chattanooga Dining Guide: Italian Cuisine

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

ITALIAN

Alimentari Cucina e Bar -- 801 Pine St., (423) 531-4653

Alleia -- 25 E. Main St., (423) 305-6990

Bella Vita -- 2535 Battlefield Pkwy, (423) 800-3212

Biba’s Italian Restaurant -- 5918 Hixson Pike, (423) 843-0001

Boccaccia Restaurant -- 3077 S. Broad St., (423) 266-2930

Carrabba’s Italian Grill -- 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd., (423) 894-9970

Community Pie -- 850 Market St, (423) 486-1743

Dorato Cuisine & Spirits -- 801 Pine St, (423) 531-4653

Fazoli’s -- 2332 Shallowford Village Dr., (423) 499-5155

Fernando's -- 5308 Ringgold Rd, (423) 668-8670

Giardino -- 2503 Westside Dr, (423) 648-2222

IL Primo -- 1100 Hixson Pike, (423) 602-5555

Olive Garden

2200 Hamilton Place Blvd., (423) 899-7707

5525 Hwy. 153, (423) 877-7704

Portobello’s Italian Restaurant -- 4976 Hwy. 58, (423) 499-6001

Portofino Italian Restaurant -- 6511 Ringgold Rd., (423) 499-9696

Provino’s Italian Restaurant -- 5084 S. Terrace, (423) 899-2559

Ricko's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine -- 3399 Amnicola Hwy, (423) 206-9520

Stevarinos Italian Eatery & Pub -- 325 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 648-5420

Tony’s Pasta Shop & Trattoria -- 212 High St., (423) 265-5033

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.