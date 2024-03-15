steakhouse.png

Chattanooga Dining Guide: Steakhouses

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

Steakhouses provide a luxurious dining experience focused on high-quality beef, expertly cooked steaks, and impeccable service. They are popular destinations for special occasions, business dinners, and celebrations, offering a memorable culinary experience for meat lovers.

1885 Grill -- 3914 St. Elmo Ave., (423) 485-3050

Bridgeman's Chophouse -- 107 W. MLK Blvd, (423) 643-1240

Epicurean Restaurant -- 4301 Ringgold Rd., (423) 622-4139

Feed Table and Tavern -- 201 W Main St, (423) 708-8500

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill -- 2107 Gunbarrel Rd, (423) 308-1090

Fireside Grille -- 3018 Cummings Hwy, (423) 821-9898

Fuji Japanese Steak & Sushi

  • 2207 Overnite Dr., (423) 892-2899
  • 5437 Hwy. 153, (423) 531-3183

Hennen's -- 193 Chestnut St, (423) 634-5160

J. Alexander’s Restaurant -- 2215 Hamilton Pl Blvd, (423) 855-5559

Jonathan’s Grille -- 631 Camp Jordan Pkwy, (423) 497-5455

Logan's Roadhouse 

  • 3592 Cummings Hwy, (423) 821-2948 
  • 504A Northgate Mall Dr, (423) 875-4443

LongHorn Steakhouse -- 1806 Gunbarrel Rd, (423) 708-6006

Main Street Meats -- 217 E. Main St., (423) 602-9568

Miller's Ale House -- 2119 Gunbarrel Rd, (423) 414-3863

Number Ten -- 1925 Myrtle St STE 101, (423) 654-8139

Old Gilman Grill -- 216 W 8th St, (423) 269-7449

Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse -- 531 Signal Mountain Rd #129, (423) 888-6454

Outback Steakhouse 

  • 2120 Hamilton Pl Blvd, (423) 899-2600 
  • 544 Northgate Mall Dr, (423) 870-0980

Public House -- 1110 Market St., (423) 266-3366

Ruth's Chris Steak House -- 2321 Lifestyle Way, (423) 602-5900

Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse 

  • 439 Broad St, (423) 777-4999 
  • 2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd #201, (423) 498-3999

Scotties On The River -- 491 Riverfront Pkwy, (423) 269-7487

St. John's Restaurant -- 1278 Market St, (423) 266-4400

Texas Roadhouse -- 7035 Amin Dr, (423) 899-8293

The Long Horn Restaurant -- 129 N Market St, (423) 265-2354

Zaya 1943 Korean Steakhouse -- 300 Cherokee Blvd. Suite 125, (423) 643-9292

