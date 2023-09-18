Chattanooga Dining Guide: Deli & Sandwiches

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

DELI & SANDWICHES

517 Subs -- 1238 Taft Hwy., Ste. 184, (423) 517-7827

Alimentari Cafe and Market -- 841 Chestnut St, (423) 541-5923

Ankar’s Hoagies

5018 Hixson Pike, (423) 876-7158

5966 Brainerd Rd., (423) 899-3074

Ashton's Deli & Grill -- 4901 Bonny Oaks Dr, (423) 894-7770

C & W Cafe -- 1501 E. 23rd St., (423) 624-6431

Charley’s Cheesesteaks -- 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Ste. 309, (423) 894-0454

Chicken Salad Chick

1820 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 468-3729

5100 Hixson Pike, (423) 264-2128

Figgy’s Sandwich Shop -- 619 Chestnut St., (423) 266-8675

Firehouse Subs

3849 Dayton Blvd. Ste 101, (423) 877-2345

6408 Ringgold Rd., (423) 531-8081

5546 Hwy. 153, (423) 803-5999

1820 Gunbarrel Rd., Ste. 700, (423) 475-5491

9032 Old Lee Hwy. Suite 114, (423) 910-1800

Glen Gene Deli -- 5748 Hwy. 153, (423) 877-9997

Greg’s Sandwich Works -- 6337 E. Brainerd Rd., (423) 551-8634

J&D Quick Stop & Deli -- 3403 4th Ave., (423) 698-5546

Jason’s Deli -- 2115 Gunbarrel Rd., #14, (423) 296-1096

Jersey Mike’s -- 2260 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 286-5133

Jimmy John’s

973 Market St., (423) 305-6900

5111 Hixson Pike, (423) 602-7827

330 Frazier Ave., (423) 682-7778

7407 Igou Gap Rd., (423) 803-1000

Kenny’s Southside Sandwiches -- 1251 Market St., (423) 498-5888

McAlister’s Deli

2288 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 510-8299

541 Signal Mountain Rd., (423) 265-2003

620 Northgate Mall Dr, (423) 597-1950

Mimi’s Deli -- 5023 Hixson Pike, (423) 877-8700

Mindy B’s Deli -- 828 Georgia Ave., (423) 521-7932

Nick’s Deli -- 5149 Hixson Pike, (423) 877-5818

Newk's Eatery -- 2380 Lifestyle Way #135, (423) 417-1155

Penn Station East Coast Subs -- 5241 Hwy. 153, (423) 485-3536

River Street Deli -- 151 River St., (423) 756-3354

Tasty Heaven Sandwiches -- 5950 Shallowford Rd, (423) 499-6355

The Yellow Deli -- 737 McCallie Ave, (423) 468-1777

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.