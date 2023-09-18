Chattanooga Dining Guide: Deli & Sandwiches

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.
We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.
DELI & SANDWICHES
517 Subs -- 1238 Taft Hwy., Ste. 184, (423) 517-7827
Alimentari Cafe and Market -- 841 Chestnut St, (423) 541-5923
Ankar’s Hoagies
- 5018 Hixson Pike, (423) 876-7158
- 5966 Brainerd Rd., (423) 899-3074
Ashton's Deli & Grill -- 4901 Bonny Oaks Dr, (423) 894-7770
C & W Cafe -- 1501 E. 23rd St., (423) 624-6431
Charley’s Cheesesteaks -- 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Ste. 309, (423) 894-0454
Chicken Salad Chick
- 1820 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 468-3729
- 5100 Hixson Pike, (423) 264-2128
Figgy’s Sandwich Shop -- 619 Chestnut St., (423) 266-8675
Firehouse Subs
- 3849 Dayton Blvd. Ste 101, (423) 877-2345
- 6408 Ringgold Rd., (423) 531-8081
- 5546 Hwy. 153, (423) 803-5999
- 1820 Gunbarrel Rd., Ste. 700, (423) 475-5491
- 9032 Old Lee Hwy. Suite 114, (423) 910-1800
Glen Gene Deli -- 5748 Hwy. 153, (423) 877-9997
Greg’s Sandwich Works -- 6337 E. Brainerd Rd., (423) 551-8634
J&D Quick Stop & Deli -- 3403 4th Ave., (423) 698-5546
Jason’s Deli -- 2115 Gunbarrel Rd., #14, (423) 296-1096
Jersey Mike’s -- 2260 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 286-5133
Jimmy John’s
- 973 Market St., (423) 305-6900
- 5111 Hixson Pike, (423) 602-7827
- 330 Frazier Ave., (423) 682-7778
- 7407 Igou Gap Rd., (423) 803-1000
Kenny’s Southside Sandwiches -- 1251 Market St., (423) 498-5888
McAlister’s Deli
- 2288 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 510-8299
- 541 Signal Mountain Rd., (423) 265-2003
- 620 Northgate Mall Dr, (423) 597-1950
Mimi’s Deli -- 5023 Hixson Pike, (423) 877-8700
Mindy B’s Deli -- 828 Georgia Ave., (423) 521-7932
Nick’s Deli -- 5149 Hixson Pike, (423) 877-5818
Newk's Eatery -- 2380 Lifestyle Way #135, (423) 417-1155
Penn Station East Coast Subs -- 5241 Hwy. 153, (423) 485-3536
River Street Deli -- 151 River St., (423) 756-3354
Tasty Heaven Sandwiches -- 5950 Shallowford Rd, (423) 499-6355
The Yellow Deli -- 737 McCallie Ave, (423) 468-1777
