southern.png

Chattanooga Dining Guide: Southern Cuisine

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

Southern cuisine is deeply rooted in history, culture, and tradition, reflecting the diverse influences of Native American, European, African, and Caribbean culinary traditions. It's a cuisine that celebrates comfort, hospitality, and the joy of sharing meals with loved ones.

1885 Grill -- 3914 St Elmo Ave, (423) 485-3050

Bantam & Biddy -- 728 Market St Suite 112C, (423) 498-4367

Bea's Restaurant -- 4500 Dodds Ave, (423) 867-3618

Bluegrass Grill -- 55 E Main St #101, (423) 752-4020

C&W Cafe -- 1501 E 23rd St, (423) 624-6431

Champy's -- 526 E MLKing Blvd, (423) 752-9198

Chicken-w-Bones -- 6227 Lee Hwy #119, (423) 3050742

Cracker Barrel -- 50 Birmingham Hwy, (423) 825-5885

Food Works -- 205 Manufacturers Rd, (423) 752-7487

Havens Diner -- 4817 TN-58 #105, (423) 468-3829

Herman's Soul Food -- 3821 Brainerd Rd, (423) 624-5715

Lillie Mae's Place -- 4712 Dayton Blvd, (423) 875-8999

Lois's Restaurant -- 3013 Dodson Ave, (423) 698-4982

Mac’s Kitchen & Bar -- 313 McFarland Ave, (706) 841-4306

Mama Yo's Soul Food -- 3701 Alton Park Blvd, (423) 363-58499

Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern -- 118 Cross St, (423) 713-5683

Outpost Bar & Restaurant -- 342 E Main St, (423) 708-8044

Public House Restaurant -- 1110 Market St, (423) 266-3366

Puckett's Restaurant -- 2 W Aquarium Way, (423) 708-8505

Ridgedale Corner Market & Cafe -- 1207 Dodds Ave, (423) 541-2125

Six-Eighteen -- 618 Georgia Ave, (423) 541-9682

Southern Restaurant -- 7714 Hixson Pike, (423) 842-5649

Southern Star -- 1300 Broad St # 300, (423) 267-8899

The Flaming Rooster -- 1900 Broad St, (423) 805-5357

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar -- 1110 Market St, (423) 779-0400

Uncle Larry's Restaurant 

  • 4850 Hwy 58 Suite 180, (423) 521-3474 
  • 736 E. MLK Blvd, (423) 757-5894 
  • 8700 E Brainerd Rd, (423) 654-8000

Wally's Restaurant -- 1600 McCallie Ave, (423) 698-4643

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them. 

