Chattanooga Dining Guide: European Cuisine

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

FRENCH

Adelle's Crêperie -- 400 E Main St, (423) 531-2222

Easy Bistro & Bar -- 801 Chestnut St, (423) 266-1121

La Cabriole -- 1341 Burgess Rd., (423) 821-0350

GERMAN

Brewhaus -- 224 Frazier Ave., (423) 531-8490

PORTUGUESE

Bela Lisboa -- 417 Frazier Ave., (423) 682-8365

SPANISH

Paloma Bar de Tapas -- 801 Pine St, (423) 531-4653

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.