Chattanooga Dining Guide: European Cuisine

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.
We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.
FRENCH
Adelle's Crêperie -- 400 E Main St, (423) 531-2222
Easy Bistro & Bar -- 801 Chestnut St, (423) 266-1121
La Cabriole -- 1341 Burgess Rd., (423) 821-0350
GERMAN
Brewhaus -- 224 Frazier Ave., (423) 531-8490
PORTUGUESE
Bela Lisboa -- 417 Frazier Ave., (423) 682-8365
SPANISH
Paloma Bar de Tapas -- 801 Pine St, (423) 531-4653
If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.