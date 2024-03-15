Chattanooga Dining Guide: Sportsbars

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

Sports bars provide a social and entertaining space where sports fans can come together to watch their favorite teams, enjoy good food and drinks, and share in the excitement of the game.

Boo-Coes Sports Bar & Grill -- 2510 E Main St, (423) 541-2494

Bud's Sports Bar -- 5751 Brainerd Rd, (423) 499-9878

Buffalo Wild Wings -- 120 Market St, (423) 634-0468

Chattanooga Billiard Club

725 Cherry St, (423) 267-7740

110 Jordan Dr, (423) 499-3883

Christy's Sports Bar -- 3469 Brainerd Rd, (423) 702-8137

Den Sports Bar & Lounge -- 1200 E 23rd St, (423) 475-6007

Doc Holidays Bar and Grill -- 742 Ashland Terrace, (423) 305-1494

Fountainhead Taproom -- 1617 Rossville Ave Unit 102, (423) 541-6355

Hair of the Dog Pub -- 334 Market St, (423) 265-4615

HiFi Clyde's -- 122 W Main St, (423) 362-8335

Hooters -- 5912 Brainerd Rd, (423) 499-8668

Jonathan’s Grille -- 631 Camp Jordan Pkwy, (423) 497-5455

Mike's Hole in the Wall -- 535 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 475-5259

Mitch's Sports Bar -- 2555 Harrison Pike, (423) 698-4123

Parkway Pourhouse -- 801 Riverfront Pkwy, (423) 498-5300

Ronnie's Grill -- 408 Dodson Ave, (423) 622-9398

Rumors -- 3884 Hixson Pike, (423) 870-3003

Southside Social -- 1818 Chestnut St, (423) 708-3280

Taco Mac -- 423 Market St, (423) 267-8226

TailGate Brewery -- 1464 Market St, (423) 654-3850

The Brew & Cue -- 5017 Rossville Blvd, (423) 497-5247

Tipoff Sports Bar & Grill -- 830 Dodson Ave, (423) 622-2900

Tremont Tavern -- 1203 Hixson Pike, (423) 266-1996

Twin Peaks -- 500 Camp Jordan Pkwy, (423) 771-7068

