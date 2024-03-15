sportsbar.png

Chattanooga Dining Guide: Sportsbars

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

          AMERICAN  |  ASIAN  |  BBQ  BREAKFAST & COFFEEHOUSES   |  BREWPUBS

      DELI & SANDWICHES  |  DESSERTS & ICE CREAM  |  EUROPE & MEDITERRANEAN

      INDIAN  |  ITALIAN   |  MEXICAN  |  PAN-LATIN & CARIBBEAN  |  PIZZA & WINGS

   SEAFOOD  |  SOUTHERN  |  SPORTSBARS  STEAKHOUSES  |  VEGETARIAN & VEGAN

Sports bars provide a social and entertaining space where sports fans can come together to watch their favorite teams, enjoy good food and drinks, and share in the excitement of the game.

Boo-Coes Sports Bar & Grill -- 2510 E Main St, (423) 541-2494

Bud's Sports Bar -- 5751 Brainerd Rd, (423) 499-9878

Buffalo Wild Wings -- 120 Market St, (423) 634-0468

Chattanooga Billiard Club 

  • 725 Cherry St, (423) 267-7740 
  • 110 Jordan Dr, (423) 499-3883

Christy's Sports Bar -- 3469 Brainerd Rd, (423) 702-8137

Den Sports Bar & Lounge -- 1200 E 23rd St, (423) 475-6007

Doc Holidays Bar and Grill -- 742 Ashland Terrace, (423) 305-1494

Fountainhead Taproom -- 1617 Rossville Ave Unit 102, (423) 541-6355

Hair of the Dog Pub -- 334 Market St, (423) 265-4615

HiFi Clyde's -- 122 W Main St, (423) 362-8335

Hooters -- 5912 Brainerd Rd, (423) 499-8668

Jonathan’s Grille -- 631 Camp Jordan Pkwy, (423) 497-5455

Mike's Hole in the Wall -- 535 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 475-5259

Mitch's Sports Bar -- 2555 Harrison Pike, (423) 698-4123

Parkway Pourhouse -- 801 Riverfront Pkwy, (423) 498-5300

Ronnie's Grill -- 408 Dodson Ave, (423) 622-9398

Rumors -- 3884 Hixson Pike, (423) 870-3003

Southside Social -- 1818 Chestnut St, (423) 708-3280

Taco Mac -- 423 Market St, (423) 267-8226

TailGate Brewery -- 1464 Market St, (423) 654-3850

The Brew & Cue -- 5017 Rossville Blvd, (423) 497-5247

Tipoff Sports Bar & Grill -- 830 Dodson Ave, (423) 622-2900

Tremont Tavern -- 1203 Hixson Pike, (423) 266-1996

Twin Peaks -- 500 Camp Jordan Pkwy, (423) 771-7068

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them. 

Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 20, 2024

Thursday

March 21, 2024

Friday

March 22, 2024

Saturday

March 23, 2024

Sunday

March 24, 2024

Monday

March 25, 2024

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more