Chattanooga Dining Guide: Barbecue

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

BBQ

Beef O’Brady’s -- 5958 Snow Hill Rd. #100, (423) 910-0261

Buddy's BBQ -- 619 Camp Jordan Pkwy, (423) 541-7400

Charlie's BBQ -- 2309 E Main St, (423) 541-1500

Chatt Smoke House -- 416 E. MLK Blvd., (423) 468-4978

Chatter Box Cafe -- 1817 Market St., (423) 504-8927

Chicken-w-Bones -- 6227 Lee Hwy., (423) 305-0742

Choo Choo Bar-B-Que

6410 Hixson Pike, (423) 843-9554

3957 Ringgold Rd., (423) 629-1313

7910 E. Brainerd Rd., (423) 553-8888

900 Appling St., (423) 622-1802

Chubby’s Bar-B-Q -- 3801 Rossville Blvd., (423) 867-4422

Cook Out

5001 Brainerd Rd., (423) 893-0371

5390 Hwy 153, (866) 547-0011

920 Battlefield Pkwy, (706) 956-8603

Couch’s Barbecue -- 8307 Old Lee Hwy., (423) 238-4801

Dixie BBQ -- 1530 W. Boy Scout Rd., (423) 842-4025

Dub's BBQ -- 5659 Brainerd Rd, (423) 582-9241

Edley’s BBQ -- 205 Manufacturer’s Rd., (423) 498-2772

Forkers BBQ -- 4767 Hwy 58, (423) 386-5615

Good Eats BBQ -- 1817 Market St, (423) 497-8669

Hickory Pit BBQ -- 5611 Ringgold Rd., (423) 894-1217

Highway 58 BBQ -- 4921 Hwy. 58, (423) 894-3019

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q -- 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd., (423) 680-6706

Mike's Smokehouse -- 7655 E Brainerd Rd, (423) 668-8341

Mission BBQ -- 1926 Gunbarrel Rd. #108, (423) 933-3098

Memo's Grill -- 430 E M L King Blvd, (423) 267-7283

Moss Place -- 709 Tunnel Blvd, (423) 629-6234

Ms Tee's BBQ -- 2215 Glass St, (423) 320-2950

Nooga-Q Smokehouse & Grille -- 301 Signal Mtn. Rd., (423) 752-1935

Old Plantation Barbecue Kitchen -- 1515 Dodson Ave, (423) 624-8105

Ooo Wee Bar-B-Que -- 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr, (423) 488-7648

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe -- 4001 St Elmo Ave, (423) 822-6477

Rib and Loin

5946 Brainerd Rd., (423) 499-6465

5435 Hwy. 153, (423) 877-7675

Real Good SmokeHouse -- 221 Market St.

Shane's Rib Shack -- 9448 Bradnmore Ln., #108, (423) 591-7427

Shuford’s Smokehouse -- 924 Signal Mountain Rd, (423) 267-0080

Smokey Bones -- 2225 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 893-7850

Sticky Fingers -- 420 Broad St., (423) 265-7427

Sugar’s Ribs -- 2450 15th Ave., (423) 826-1199

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.