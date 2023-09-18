Chattanooga Dining Guide: Barbecue

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.
We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.
BBQ
Beef O’Brady’s -- 5958 Snow Hill Rd. #100, (423) 910-0261
Buddy's BBQ -- 619 Camp Jordan Pkwy, (423) 541-7400
Charlie's BBQ -- 2309 E Main St, (423) 541-1500
Chatt Smoke House -- 416 E. MLK Blvd., (423) 468-4978
Chatter Box Cafe -- 1817 Market St., (423) 504-8927
Chicken-w-Bones -- 6227 Lee Hwy., (423) 305-0742
Choo Choo Bar-B-Que
- 6410 Hixson Pike, (423) 843-9554
- 3957 Ringgold Rd., (423) 629-1313
- 7910 E. Brainerd Rd., (423) 553-8888
- 900 Appling St., (423) 622-1802
Chubby’s Bar-B-Q -- 3801 Rossville Blvd., (423) 867-4422
Cook Out
- 5001 Brainerd Rd., (423) 893-0371
- 5390 Hwy 153, (866) 547-0011
- 920 Battlefield Pkwy, (706) 956-8603
Couch’s Barbecue -- 8307 Old Lee Hwy., (423) 238-4801
Dixie BBQ -- 1530 W. Boy Scout Rd., (423) 842-4025
Dub's BBQ -- 5659 Brainerd Rd, (423) 582-9241
Edley’s BBQ -- 205 Manufacturer’s Rd., (423) 498-2772
Forkers BBQ -- 4767 Hwy 58, (423) 386-5615
Good Eats BBQ -- 1817 Market St, (423) 497-8669
Hickory Pit BBQ -- 5611 Ringgold Rd., (423) 894-1217
Highway 58 BBQ -- 4921 Hwy. 58, (423) 894-3019
Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q -- 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd., (423) 680-6706
Mike's Smokehouse -- 7655 E Brainerd Rd, (423) 668-8341
Mission BBQ -- 1926 Gunbarrel Rd. #108, (423) 933-3098
Memo's Grill -- 430 E M L King Blvd, (423) 267-7283
Moss Place -- 709 Tunnel Blvd, (423) 629-6234
Ms Tee's BBQ -- 2215 Glass St, (423) 320-2950
Nooga-Q Smokehouse & Grille -- 301 Signal Mtn. Rd., (423) 752-1935
Old Plantation Barbecue Kitchen -- 1515 Dodson Ave, (423) 624-8105
Ooo Wee Bar-B-Que -- 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr, (423) 488-7648
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe -- 4001 St Elmo Ave, (423) 822-6477
Rib and Loin
- 5946 Brainerd Rd., (423) 499-6465
- 5435 Hwy. 153, (423) 877-7675
Real Good SmokeHouse -- 221 Market St.
Shane's Rib Shack -- 9448 Bradnmore Ln., #108, (423) 591-7427
Shuford’s Smokehouse -- 924 Signal Mountain Rd, (423) 267-0080
Smokey Bones -- 2225 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 893-7850
Sticky Fingers -- 420 Broad St., (423) 265-7427
Sugar’s Ribs -- 2450 15th Ave., (423) 826-1199
If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.