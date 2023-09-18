Chattanooga Dining Guide: Indian Cuisine

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.
We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.
INDIAN
Amma’s Bengali Kitchen -- Hurricane Creek E Brainerd Rd, (540) 250-0447
Apna Kitchen -- 5908 Ringgold Rd, (423) 386-5544
Curry Pot -- 6940 Lee Hwy., (423) 648-5069
Dosa Hut -- 6940 Lee Hwy., (423) 648-5069
India Mahal Restaurant -- 5970 E. Brainerd Rd., (423) 510-9651
Sitar Indian Cuisine -- 200 Market St., (423) 894-9696
Spice Trail -- 850 Market St #106, (423) 654-7999
If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.