Chattanooga Dining Guide: Seafood Restaurants

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

SEAFOOD

1885 Grill -- 3914 St Elmo Ave, (423) 485-3050

Blue Orleans Seafood Restaurant -- 1463 Market St., (423) 757-0088

Boathouse Rotisserie & Raw Bar -- 1459 Riverside Dr., (423) 622-0122

Boil Shack Seafood -- 5401 Brainerd Rd, (423) 591-8888

Bonefish Grille -- 2115 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 892-3175

Ike and Shaun's House -- 1901 S Watkins St, (423) 255-4666

J. Gumbo’s -- 5123 Hixson Pike, (423) 760-3995

Lakeshore Grille -- 5600 Lake Resort Terrace, (423) 710-2057

Mystic Lobster Roll Company -- 7955 E Brainerd Rd Ste 105, (423) 654-8290

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar -- 2288 Gunbarrel Rd #130, (423) 468-3683

Red Lobster

2131 Northgate Mall Dr., (423) 870-2371

2200 Bams Dr., (423) 490-3488

Seafood King Gene Express -- 3230 Wilcox Blvd, (423) 888-2694

Scotties On The River -- 491 Riverfront Pkwy, (423) 269-7487

STIR -- 1444 Market St, (423) 531-7847

The Juicy Crab -- 2020 Gunbarrel Rd, (423) 475-6301

Uncle Larry's Restaurant

4850 Hwy 58 Suite 180, (423) 521-3474

736 E. MLK Blvd, (423) 757-5894

8700 E Brainerd Rd, (423) 654-8000

Volcano Crab & Bar -- 2342 Shallowford Village Dr, (423) 910-9888

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.