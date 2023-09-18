Chattanooga Dining Guide: Pan-Latin & Caribbean Cuisine

2023-09-18Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

PAN-LATIN & CARIBBEAN

Aji Peruvian Restaurant -- 5035 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd., (423) 396-3919

Beni’s Cubano -- 2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd #303, (423) 541-9690

Conga Latin Food -- 26 E. Main St., (423) 201-4806

Embargo 62 -- 301 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 551-4786

Jamaican Jerk Shack -- 6940 Lee Hwy Suite 104, (423) 206-4525

La Delicia Restaurant -- 4308 Rossville Blvd, (423) 320-2843

Mayan Kitchen -- 507 Broad St., (423) 682-7835

Paloma Bar de Tapas -- 801 Pine St, (423) 531-4653

R&N Irie Jamaican Cuisine -- 3224 Dayton Blvd, (423) 386-5871

Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse

439 Broad St., (423) 777-4999

2100 Hamilton Pl. Blvd., (423) 498-3999

Sabor Modern Latino -- 1800 Dayton Blvd, (423) 531-4004

Tienda Maya -- 1939 Central Ave, (423) 7579-989

Una Mas Porfavor -- 4923 Brainerd Rd, (423) 314-5453

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.