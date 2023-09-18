Chattanooga Dining Guide: Pan-Latin & Caribbean Cuisine

2023-09-18Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.
We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.
PAN-LATIN & CARIBBEAN
Aji Peruvian Restaurant -- 5035 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd., (423) 396-3919
Beni’s Cubano -- 2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd #303, (423) 541-9690
Conga Latin Food -- 26 E. Main St., (423) 201-4806
Embargo 62 -- 301 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 551-4786
Jamaican Jerk Shack -- 6940 Lee Hwy Suite 104, (423) 206-4525
La Delicia Restaurant -- 4308 Rossville Blvd, (423) 320-2843
Mayan Kitchen -- 507 Broad St., (423) 682-7835
Paloma Bar de Tapas -- 801 Pine St, (423) 531-4653
R&N Irie Jamaican Cuisine -- 3224 Dayton Blvd, (423) 386-5871
Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse
- 439 Broad St., (423) 777-4999
- 2100 Hamilton Pl. Blvd., (423) 498-3999
Sabor Modern Latino -- 1800 Dayton Blvd, (423) 531-4004
Tienda Maya -- 1939 Central Ave, (423) 7579-989
Una Mas Porfavor -- 4923 Brainerd Rd, (423) 314-5453
.
If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.