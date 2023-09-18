Chattanooga Dining Guide: Pizza & Wings

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

PIZZA

Chattanooga Pizza Co -- 2000 E. 23rd St., (423) 531-3500

Chuck E. Cheese -- 22 Northgate Park, (423) 870-3215

Cici’s Pizza -- 2260 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 485-0900

Community Pie -- 850 Market St, (423) 486-1743

Crust Pizza

3211 Broad St., (423) 756-4040

100 Signal Mtn. Rd., (423) 710-3780

Fiamma Pizza Company -- 405 N. Market St., (423) 713-7742

Gondolier Pizza -- 6901 Lee Hwy., (423) 899-8100

Goodfellas Pizzeria -- 1208 King St #105, (423) 497-5107

Honey Seed -- 1705 Market St Suite 105, (423) 521-7333

Jet’s Pizza -- 3600 Hixson Pike, (423) 757-1616

Lupi’s Pizza Pies

406A Broad St., (423) 266-5874

2382 N. Ocoee St., (423) 476-9464

5506 Hixson Pike, (423) 847-3700

1414 Jenkins Rd., (423) 855-4104

9453 Bradmore Ln., (423) 602-7499

Massey's Kitchen -- 826 Scenic Hwy, Lookout Mountain, (423) 654-9800

Mellow Mushroom

205 Broad St., (423) 266-5564

2318 Lifestyle Way. (423) 468-3737

Mr. T’s Pizza & Ice Cream -- 3924 Tennessee Ave., (423) 821-5084

New York Pizza Company -- 5084 South Terrace #136, (423) 654-3946

New York Pizza Dept. -- 8627 Hixson Pike, (423) 531-8830

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom -- 250 Northgate Mall Dr., (423) 877-3450

Pizza Brothers

501 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 269-7900

1817 Broad St, (423) 206-2999

627 Camp Jordan Pkwy #115, (423) 654-7390

Pizzeria Cortile -- 4400 Dayton Blvd., (423) 682-8278

Portobello's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria -- 4972 Hwy 58 Suite 102, (423) 499-6001

Ricko’s Pizzeria -- 3399 Amnicola Hwy, (423) 206-9520

Slim & Husky's Pizza -- 401 E. MLK Blvd, (423) 225-7877

Southside Pizza -- 612 E. Main St., (423) 498-2193

Stevarinos -- 325 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 648-5420

University Pizza -- 430 Vine St, (423) 756-8700

.

WINGS

American Wings

2316 E. 3rd St., (423) 803-3919

4011 Brainerd Rd #127, (423) 475-6212

Buffalo Shack -- 1512 Tunnel Blvd, (423) 876-5944

Buffalo Wild Wings

120 Market St., (423) 634-0468

5744 Hwy. 153, (423) 877-3338

Heavenly Flavored Wings -- 5231 Brainerd Rd., (423) 499-9949

Hooters -- 5912 Brainerd Rd., (423) 499-8668

It's Just Wings

408 Market St, (469) 480-1034

5637 Brainerd Rd, (469) 788-8148

1921 Gunbarrel Rd, (469) 240-9039

Mike's Poboys & Wings -- 1463 Market St, (423) 757-0088

Saks Wing Shak -- 3911 Brainerd Rd, (423) 499-9959

Sing It or Wing It -- 410 Market St, (423) 757-9464

Taco Mac -- 423 Market St, (423) 267-8226

Touchdown Wings -- 4921 Brainerd Rd., (423) 508-8682

Wingstop -- 5714 Brainerd Rd, (423) 651-9464

Wings Town -- 1805 E 23rd St, (423) 697-2222

.

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.