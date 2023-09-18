Chattanooga Dining Guide: Mexican Cuisine

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.
We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.
MEXICAN
Abuelo’s Mexican Food Embassy -- 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd., (423) 855-7400
Amigo Mexican Restaurant
- 5450 Hwy. 153, (423) 875-8049
- 5794 Brainerd Rd., (423) 499-5435
- 1906 Dayton Blvd., (423) 870-992
- 83805 Ringgold Rd., (423) 624-4345
Carnitas Carmelitas -- 2604 Amnicola Hwy., (423) 201-4841
Chuy’s -- 2271 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 710-3007
Don Juan Tienda Mexicana -- 6005 Ringgold Rd., (423) 892-5222
Dorado Cuisine & Spirits -- 801 Pine St., (423) 531-4653
Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill
- 627 Camp Jordan Pkwy, (423) 825-9299
- 1700 Broad St., (423) 498-5600
- 2396 Lifestyle Way, (423) 541-6140
El Arca de Noe -- 3027 Dayton Blvd., (423) 760-3809
El Meson Restaurante Mexicano
- 248 Northgate Mall Dr., (423) 710-1201
- 2204 Hamilton Place Blvd., (423) 894-8726
Restaurante y Tienda El Gallo Giro -- 4700 Rossville Blvd., (423) 805-4760
El Metate -- 5922 Hixson Pike, (423) 842-1400
Fiesta Mexicana -- 4021 Hixson Pk., (423) 877-2879
La Altena
- 8644 E. Brainerd Rd., (423) 893-9047
- 314 W. Main St., (423) 266-7595
- 615 Commercial Ln., (423) 877-1477
Las Margaritas
- 1101 Hixson Pike, (423) 756-3332
- 4604 Skyview Dr., (423) 892-3065
Los 3 Amigos -- 3536 Cummings Hwy., (423) 521-7676
Los Potros
- 5611 Ringgold Rd., (423) 296-2229
- 9408 Apison Pike, (423) 396-4393
Mexiville
- 809 Market St., (423) 805-7444
- 103 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 498-5375
Mexi-Wing VII -- 5773 Brainerd Rd., (423) 296-1073
Moe’s Southwest Grill
- 1820 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 553-6930
- 5510 Hwy. 153, (423) 875-8757
- 73 Parkway Dr, (706) 419 511
Molcajete Mexican Restaurant -- 6231 Perimeter Dr. #127, (423) 760-8200
La Santa -- 551 River St., (423) 490-7911
Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill
- 2115 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 894-7144
- 252 Northgate Mall Dr., (423) 661-8600
- 9032 Old Lee Hwy., (423) 910-5167
Tacos El Cunao -- 5813 Lee Hwy #4, (423) 244-0281
Taco Mamacita -- 109 N. Market St., (423) 648-6262
Taco Roc -- 6960 Lee Hwy., (423) 653-1001
Taco Mac -- 423 Market St., (423) 267-8226
Taconooga -- 207 A Frazier Ave., (423) 757-5550
Taco Town -- 5425 Hwy 153, Suite 137, (423) 870-0909
Taqueria Jalisco Ania -- 1639 Rossville Ave., (423) 541-4410
Taqueria Jalisco 2 -- 850 Market St., (423) 362-8056
