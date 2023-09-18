Chattanooga Dining Guide: Mexican Cuisine

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

MEXICAN

Abuelo’s Mexican Food Embassy -- 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd., (423) 855-7400

Amigo Mexican Restaurant

5450 Hwy. 153, (423) 875-8049

5794 Brainerd Rd., (423) 499-5435

1906 Dayton Blvd., (423) 870-992

83805 Ringgold Rd., (423) 624-4345

Carnitas Carmelitas -- 2604 Amnicola Hwy., (423) 201-4841

Chuy’s -- 2271 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 710-3007

Don Juan Tienda Mexicana -- 6005 Ringgold Rd., (423) 892-5222

Dorado Cuisine & Spirits -- 801 Pine St., (423) 531-4653

Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill

627 Camp Jordan Pkwy, (423) 825-9299

1700 Broad St., (423) 498-5600

2396 Lifestyle Way, (423) 541-6140

El Arca de Noe -- 3027 Dayton Blvd., (423) 760-3809

El Meson Restaurante Mexicano

248 Northgate Mall Dr., (423) 710-1201

2204 Hamilton Place Blvd., (423) 894-8726

Restaurante y Tienda El Gallo Giro -- 4700 Rossville Blvd., (423) 805-4760

El Metate -- 5922 Hixson Pike, (423) 842-1400

Fiesta Mexicana -- 4021 Hixson Pk., (423) 877-2879

La Altena

8644 E. Brainerd Rd., (423) 893-9047

314 W. Main St., (423) 266-7595

615 Commercial Ln., (423) 877-1477

Las Margaritas

1101 Hixson Pike, (423) 756-3332

4604 Skyview Dr., (423) 892-3065

Los 3 Amigos -- 3536 Cummings Hwy., (423) 521-7676

Los Potros

5611 Ringgold Rd., (423) 296-2229

9408 Apison Pike, (423) 396-4393

Mexiville

809 Market St., (423) 805-7444

103 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 498-5375

Mexi-Wing VII -- 5773 Brainerd Rd., (423) 296-1073

Moe’s Southwest Grill

1820 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 553-6930

5510 Hwy. 153, (423) 875-8757

73 Parkway Dr, (706) 419 511

Molcajete Mexican Restaurant -- 6231 Perimeter Dr. #127, (423) 760-8200

La Santa -- 551 River St., (423) 490-7911

Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill

2115 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 894-7144

252 Northgate Mall Dr., (423) 661-8600

9032 Old Lee Hwy., (423) 910-5167

Tacos El Cunao -- 5813 Lee Hwy #4, (423) 244-0281

Taco Mamacita -- 109 N. Market St., (423) 648-6262

Taco Roc -- 6960 Lee Hwy., (423) 653-1001

Taco Mac -- 423 Market St., (423) 267-8226

Taconooga -- 207 A Frazier Ave., (423) 757-5550

Taco Town -- 5425 Hwy 153, Suite 137, (423) 870-0909

Taqueria Jalisco Ania -- 1639 Rossville Ave., (423) 541-4410

Taqueria Jalisco 2 -- 850 Market St., (423) 362-8056

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.