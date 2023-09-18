Chattanooga Dining Guide: Desserts & Ice Cream

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

DESSERTS & ICE CREAM

Adelle's Crêperie -- 400 E Main St, (423) 531-2222

Baskin-Robbins

625 Signal Mountain Rd, (423) 490-9931

6504 Ringgold Rd, (423) 531-3911

2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd, (423) 893-0505

6990 E Brainerd Rd, (423) 892-5131

5024 Hunter Rd, +(423) 206-5881

Ben & Jerry’s -- 201 Broad St, (423) 265-8606

Bread and Butter Bakery -- 3955 Dayton Blvd, (423) 803-4446

Bruster's Real Ice Cream -- 1406 Jenkins Rd, (423) 510-9993

Clumpies Ice Cream Co.

26 Frazier Ave B, (423) 267-5425

1401 Market St, (423) 648-5425

3917 St Elmo Ave, (423) 821-0807

Cold Stone Creamery -- 100 Chestnut St Ste A, (423) 267-0888

Crumbl Cookies

5513 Hwy 153 #105, (423) 243-0209

8021 E Brainerd Rd Ste 103, (423) 225-6001

Cupcake Kitchen -- 500 Broad St, (423) 668-8060

Downtown Dough -- 100 Market St, (423) 541-3925

Great American Cookies

2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd #222, (423) 899-2447

625 Signal Mountain Rd, (423) 490-9931

6990 E Brainerd Rd, (423) 892-5131

Ice Cream Show -- 105 Walnut St., (423) 702-5173

Nana's Frozen Custard -- 6707 Hixson Pike, (423) 803-9885

Niedlov's Cafe & Bakery -- 215 E Main St, (423) 756-0303

NoBaked Cookie Dough -- 330 Frazier Ave #100, (423) 541-3093

Peach Cobbler Factory -- 301 E MLK Blvd, (423) 206-9683

Sweet Treats Ice Cream & Milkshakes

6231 Perimeter Dr #177, (423) 702-5631

5425 Hwy 153 St.185, (423) 386-5024

Tasty Scoops & Sweets -- 9447 Bradmore Ln, (423) 498-9096

The Chattanooga Cookie -- 20 Cherokee Blvd. #124, (423) 271-5752

The Hot Chocolatier -- 1437 Market St, (423) 266-3066

Tinker's -- 815 Chestnut St, (423) 498-2944

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.