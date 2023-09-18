Chattanooga Dining Guide: Desserts & Ice Cream

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.
We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.
DESSERTS & ICE CREAM
Adelle's Crêperie -- 400 E Main St, (423) 531-2222
Baskin-Robbins
- 625 Signal Mountain Rd, (423) 490-9931
- 6504 Ringgold Rd, (423) 531-3911
- 2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd, (423) 893-0505
- 6990 E Brainerd Rd, (423) 892-5131
- 5024 Hunter Rd, +(423) 206-5881
Ben & Jerry’s -- 201 Broad St, (423) 265-8606
Bread and Butter Bakery -- 3955 Dayton Blvd, (423) 803-4446
Bruster's Real Ice Cream -- 1406 Jenkins Rd, (423) 510-9993
Clumpies Ice Cream Co.
- 26 Frazier Ave B, (423) 267-5425
- 1401 Market St, (423) 648-5425
- 3917 St Elmo Ave, (423) 821-0807
Cold Stone Creamery -- 100 Chestnut St Ste A, (423) 267-0888
Crumbl Cookies
- 5513 Hwy 153 #105, (423) 243-0209
- 8021 E Brainerd Rd Ste 103, (423) 225-6001
Cupcake Kitchen -- 500 Broad St, (423) 668-8060
Downtown Dough -- 100 Market St, (423) 541-3925
Great American Cookies
- 2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd #222, (423) 899-2447
- 625 Signal Mountain Rd, (423) 490-9931
- 6990 E Brainerd Rd, (423) 892-5131
Ice Cream Show -- 105 Walnut St., (423) 702-5173
Nana's Frozen Custard -- 6707 Hixson Pike, (423) 803-9885
Niedlov's Cafe & Bakery -- 215 E Main St, (423) 756-0303
NoBaked Cookie Dough -- 330 Frazier Ave #100, (423) 541-3093
Peach Cobbler Factory -- 301 E MLK Blvd, (423) 206-9683
Sweet Treats Ice Cream & Milkshakes
- 6231 Perimeter Dr #177, (423) 702-5631
- 5425 Hwy 153 St.185, (423) 386-5024
Tasty Scoops & Sweets -- 9447 Bradmore Ln, (423) 498-9096
The Chattanooga Cookie -- 20 Cherokee Blvd. #124, (423) 271-5752
The Hot Chocolatier -- 1437 Market St, (423) 266-3066
Tinker's -- 815 Chestnut St, (423) 498-2944
If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.