vegetarian.png

Chattanooga Dining Guide: Vegetarian & Vegan

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

          AMERICAN  |  ASIAN  |  BBQ  BREAKFAST & COFFEEHOUSES   |  BREWPUBS

      DELI & SANDWICHES  |  DESSERTS & ICE CREAM  |  EUROPE & MEDITERRANEAN

      INDIAN  |  ITALIAN   |  MEXICAN  |  PAN-LATIN & CARIBBEAN  |  PIZZA & WINGS

   SEAFOOD  |  SOUTHERN  |  SPORTSBARS  STEAKHOUSES  |  VEGETARIAN & VEGAN

Vegetarian and vegan food offers a diverse and delicious range of options that cater to a variety of tastes and preferences while promoting health, sustainability, and compassion for animals.

Cashew -- 149A River St., (423) 355-5486

Dosa Hut -- 6940 Lee Hwy #105, (423) 648-5069

Plant Power Cafe & Juice Bar -- 6215 Lee Hwy, (423) 702-2233

Plant Power Eatery -- 739 Ashland Terrace, (423) 702-3287 

Real Roots Cafe -- 607 N Market St #103, (423) 206-4802

Sluggo’s North -- 505 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 752-5224

Southern Squeeze  -- 1301 Dorchester Rd, (423) 498-2898

The Bakery -- 9408 Apison Pike, (423) 498-3100

The Local Juicery & Kitchen -- 48 E Main St, (423) 521-5389

Vibrant Meals 

  • 203 E Main St Ste 109, (423) 497-1123 
  • 601 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 301-5622 

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them. 

Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 20, 2024

Thursday

March 21, 2024

Friday

March 22, 2024

Saturday

March 23, 2024

Sunday

March 24, 2024

Monday

March 25, 2024

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more