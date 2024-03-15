Chattanooga Dining Guide: Vegetarian & Vegan

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

AMERICAN | ASIAN | BBQ | BREAKFAST & COFFEEHOUSES | BREWPUBS

DELI & SANDWICHES | DESSERTS & ICE CREAM | EUROPE & MEDITERRANEAN

INDIAN | ITALIAN | MEXICAN | PAN-LATIN & CARIBBEAN | PIZZA & WINGS

SEAFOOD | SOUTHERN | SPORTSBARS | STEAKHOUSES | VEGETARIAN & VEGAN

Vegetarian and vegan food offers a diverse and delicious range of options that cater to a variety of tastes and preferences while promoting health, sustainability, and compassion for animals.

Cashew -- 149A River St., (423) 355-5486

Dosa Hut -- 6940 Lee Hwy #105, (423) 648-5069

Plant Power Cafe & Juice Bar -- 6215 Lee Hwy, (423) 702-2233

Plant Power Eatery -- 739 Ashland Terrace, (423) 702-3287

Real Roots Cafe -- 607 N Market St #103, (423) 206-4802

Sluggo’s North -- 505 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 752-5224

Southern Squeeze -- 1301 Dorchester Rd, (423) 498-2898

The Bakery -- 9408 Apison Pike, (423) 498-3100

The Local Juicery & Kitchen -- 48 E Main St, (423) 521-5389

Vibrant Meals

203 E Main St Ste 109, (423) 497-1123

601 Cherokee Blvd., (423) 301-5622

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.