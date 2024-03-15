european.png

Chattanooga Dining Guide: Europe & Mediterranean Cuisine

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

European and Mediterranean cuisine encompasses a rich tapestry of culinary traditions from the diverse countries and regions of Europe and along the Mediterranean coastline. 

Acropolis Mediterranean Grill -- 2213 Hamilton Place Blvd., (423) 899-5341

Adelle's Crêperie -- 400 E Main St, (423) 531-2222

Bela Lisboa Restaurant -- 417 Frazier Ave., (423) 682-8365

Brewhaus -- 224 Frazier Ave., (423) 531-8490

Civil Provisions and Bar -- 720 Mississippi Ave, (423) 654-8760

Easy Bistro & Bar -- 801 Chestnut St, (423) 266-1121

Elsie’s Daughter -- 1404 Rossville Ave, (423) 266-5000

Epicurean Restaurant -- 4301 Ringgold Rd, (423) 622-4139

La Cabriole -- 1341 Burgess Rd., (423) 821-0350

Greek Plate Gyro’s -- 811 Market St., (423) 541-1800

Kabob-ster -- 1408 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 475-5370

Massey's Kitchen -- 826 Scenic Hwy, Lookout Mountain, (423) 654-9800

Opa! Greek Restaurant -- 249 River St, (423) 227-9774\

Paloma Bar de Tapas -- 801 Pine St, (423) 531-4653

Portofino's -- 6511 Ringgold Rd, (423) 499-9696

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe 

  • 432 Market St., (423) 779-3100 
  • 2020 Gunbarrel Rd., #120, (423) 443-4479 

