The Pulse Chattanooga Dining Guide

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.
We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.
AMERICAN | ASIAN | BBQ | BREAKFAST & COFFEEHOUSES | BREWPUBS
DELI & SANDWICHES | DESSERTS & ICE CREAM | EUROPEAN | INDIAN | ITALIAN
MEDITERRANEAN | MEXICAN | PAN-LATIN & CARIBBEAN | PIZZA & WINGS
SEAFOOD | SOUTHERN | SPORTSBARS | STEAKHOUSES | VEGETARIAN & VEGAN
FEATURED RESTAURANTS
The Tap House Featuring Empyreal Brewing Company
Chattanooga's smallest brewery, located in historic St. Elmo, features over 30 taps with a rotating line of quality beers, local brews, ciders, kombucha on draft, gluten-free and non-alcoholic beer options, and a full food menu, including burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers.
3800 St Elmo Ave, (423) 682-8234
We have taken bounty from the best coffee fields around the world. Our coffee mixology experts have created a treasure of specialty coffees that rock tastebuds like a stormy sea. Our Barista Gunners arrrr also equipped to serve a variety of flavored Lemonades and Grindhead Energizers.
6051 Pearson Lane NW, (423) 250-3865
Bon Appetit!