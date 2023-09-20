The Pulse Chattanooga Dining Guide

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

AMERICAN | ASIAN | BBQ | BREAKFAST & COFFEEHOUSES | BREWPUBS

DELI & SANDWICHES | DESSERTS & ICE CREAM | EUROPEAN | INDIAN | ITALIAN

MEDITERRANEAN | MEXICAN | PAN-LATIN & CARIBBEAN | PIZZA & WINGS

SEAFOOD | SOUTHERN | SPORTSBARS | STEAKHOUSES | VEGETARIAN & VEGAN

FEATURED RESTAURANTS

The Tap House Featuring Empyreal Brewing Company

Chattanooga's smallest brewery, located in historic St. Elmo, features over 30 taps with a rotating line of quality beers, local brews, ciders, kombucha on draft, gluten-free and non-alcoholic beer options, and a full food menu, including burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers.

3800 St Elmo Ave, (423) 682-8234

www.taphousechatt.com

Grindhead Coffee Company

We have taken bounty from the best coffee fields around the world. Our coffee mixology experts have created a treasure of specialty coffees that rock tastebuds like a stormy sea. Our Barista Gunners arrrr also equipped to serve a variety of flavored Lemonades and Grindhead Energizers.

6051 Pearson Lane NW, (423) 250-3865

www.grindheadcoffee.com

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.

Bon Appetit!