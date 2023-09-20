dining out.png

The Pulse Chattanooga Dining Guide

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

          AMERICAN  |  ASIAN  |  BBQ  BREAKFAST & COFFEEHOUSES   |  BREWPUBS

   DELI & SANDWICHES  |  DESSERTS & ICE CREAM  |  EUROPEAN  |  INDIAN  |  ITALIAN 

       MEDITERRANEAN  MEXICAN  |  PAN-LATIN & CARIBBEAN  |  PIZZA & WINGS 

    SEAFOOD  |  SOUTHERN  |  SPORTSBARS  STEAKHOUSES  |  VEGETARIAN & VEGAN

FEATURED RESTAURANTS

The Tap House Featuring Empyreal Brewing Company

Chattanooga's smallest brewery, located in historic St. Elmo, features over 30 taps with a rotating line of quality beers, local brews, ciders, kombucha on draft, gluten-free and non-alcoholic beer options, and a full food menu, including burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers.

3800 St Elmo Ave, (423) 682-8234

www.taphousechatt.com 

Grindhead Coffee Company

We have taken bounty from the best coffee fields around the world. Our coffee mixology experts have created a treasure of specialty coffees that rock tastebuds like a stormy sea. Our Barista Gunners arrrr also equipped to serve a variety of flavored Lemonades and Grindhead Energizers.

6051 Pearson Lane NW, (423) 250-3865

www.grindheadcoffee.com

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them. 

Bon Appetit! 

